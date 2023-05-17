Film Breakdown: Can John Stone add depth to Rutgers’ offensive line group?

John Stone, the first Rutgers football commitment in its 2023 class, is excited to join Rutgers’ family atmosphere. The 6-foot-3 270 pounds offensive lineman got recruited by Rutgers to add depth and physicality to their offensive line.

The New Jersey native from Sewell, NJ, is the first prospect from Washington Township High School to come to Rutgers since linebacker Ryan D’Imperio (2006-2009). D’Imperio was drafted as a linebacker in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings (237th overall).

According to 247Sports, Stone is ranked the No. 15 recruit in New Jersey and No. 71 in the nation among his recruiting class. Stone has a Rivals rating of 5.6 (3 stars). The Rutgers’ 2023 prospect received offers from Monmouth and Temple, electing to play for head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season.

Stone’s Athletic Achievements (according to hudl.com):

All South Jersey 1st Team – 2021 All-Conference 1st Team – 2021

Film Breakdown

Stone offers a ton of physicality upfront, something he learned from wrestling in the off-season. For his size, Stone is quick and moves well when pulling or blocking in space. He has excellent technique when pulling (skip or open pull), knocking defenders down in his path. Stone finishes his blocks from whistle to whistle and plays with max effort. He has excellent technique and communication skills when double-teaming defenders with his teammates.

Stone can move well in the screen game, taking on multiple defenders downfield. He offers athletic footwork that can slow down pass rushers during passing situations. Stone’s size and quickness will allow him to play the guard positions or center at the Big Ten level.

As Stone develops into a Big Ten player, Rutgers’ strength and conditioning program will benefit the young recruit the most as he works to add depth to the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line.

