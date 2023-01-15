Film breakdown of Dak Prescott's play-action success in 2022 'Warner's Corner'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner does a film breakdown of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's play-action success in the 2022 NFL season.
James White wasn't having any Mac Jones disrespect.
By winning two playoff games the Dallas Cowboys can call this a great year for the first time in forever.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Johnathan Abram's dirty play on Deebo Samuel lit a fire under an angry 49ers' defense.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get off to quite as bad a start as Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, but the first half against the Seahawks was not his finest hour. Purdy was fortunate to avoid interceptions while going 9-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. The Seahawks led 17-16 at [more]
Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Here's what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.
Brock Purdy explains his high step on a first-down run and his vein injection celebration to reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks.