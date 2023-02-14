Film breakdown of Chiefs' rushing success vs. Eagles defense in Super Bowl LVII 'NFL Total Access'
The first-round of the 2023 NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City. Chiefs fans will have a long wait after their team won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. The Chiefs draft last in the first round, which this year is 31st after the Dolphins forfeited their first-round choice for [more]
Feb 12, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports After last week's hard fought loss at Indiana Purdue was able to stay atop the AP Poll.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72. Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the [more]
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The message, of course, was sent with love.
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
The NFL’s personnel notice does not have Derek Carr‘s name on it. That leaves the Raiders 24 hours to make a move with Carr before the $40.4 million in injury guarantees on his contract become fully guaranteed. The Raiders are expected to release Carr before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He then would become eligible to [more]
Liz and Bill Foster had the best seats at Super Bowl 57, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And they're Cincinnati Bengals fans.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.