Film Breakdown: 2025 recruit Renick Dorilas is a strong, aggressive cornerback for Rutgers football

On Sunday, Rutgers football received a commitment from Renick Dorilas.

Dorilas has been on campus multiple times and attended several Rutgers football games last year. A defensive back in the class of 2025, he announced last month that he is transferring to Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) for his senior season.

The 5-foot-11, 150-pound cornerback received offers from Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Tennessee, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia throughout his recruitment.

According to 247Sports, Dorilas is the No. 21 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 70 ranked cornerback nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.

Dorilas’s Skill Set

With his commitment, Dorilas adds multiple skills to Rutgers’ secondary. As a junior at Union (Union, New Jersey) in 2023, Dorilas had 40 tackles with two tackles for a loss. Also, he logged two interceptions and four pass breakups for Union.

He offers physicality to the corner position with excellent active hands. His long arms make it difficult for opposing wide receivers to get quick releases off the line of scrimmage. Also, Dorilas has great ball skills, forcing multiple turnovers for the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

The 2025 recruit has speed that allows him to hang with the top wide receivers at the Power Five level. Expect Dorilas’s skills to shine at the collegiate level when he reports to campus in 2025.

