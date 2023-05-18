Film analyst Brett Kollmann praises Bears' Roschon Johnson's ceiling

NFL film analyst praises Roschon Johnson's ceiling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By the looks of it, the Bears might have gotten the steal of the NFL draft in Roschon Johnson.

"Were it not for Roschon being stuck behind Bijan at Texas, he would've been seen as one of the best prospects in the entire draft class," Brett Kollmann, an NFL film analyst on YouTube, said in his recent video.

Kollmann grouped Johnson with Jahmyr Gibbs, the No. 12 pick from Alabama, and Zach Charbonnet, the workhorse drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round.

The YouTuber also pointed out Johnson's knack for violent running. He led the FBS in missed tackles per attempt and bested the likes of his teammate, Bijan Robinson, in yards per carry after contact.

Johnson is a beast. He's a violent, strong runner with the capabilities to catch the ball out of the backfield. He also is a plug-and-play option on special teams, too.

"Roschon, in terms of tackle-breaking ability and running dudes over, he was by far the best back in college football at that," Kollmann said.

It's not just Kollmann who saw Johnson's hidden talents. Ryan Poles saw them, too. And he couldn't believe it when he was available to them on the last day of the draft during the fourth round.

He told Cynthia Frelund his team did 53 simulations before the special night. None of the simulations had Johnson falling to the Bears in the fourth round. None of them had the Bears selecting him.

"I absolutely love this player and I love the person even more," Poles said. "You talk about contact, balance, strength, size. We're going to love this guy, especially when we get in December. He's a special guy who can enhance the culture in our locker room, too."

MORE: Ryan Poles has 'no idea' how Roschon Johnson fell in the draft

How far can Johnson reach in his first year? NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider Josh Schrock believes he can make his way into the starting rotation immediately.

"I think Johnson will find his way into the starting lineup," Schrock wrote. "The Bears have been effusive in their praise of him. It's also important to note that while they like Herbert, Poles and Eberflus didn't draft him."

Johnson will join the likes of Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman in the running back room.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.