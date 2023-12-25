Film Analysis: What does three-star commit Farell Gnago bring to Rutgers football?

During the early signing period three-star 2024 recruit Farell Gnago signed with Rutgers. It was a solid get for the Scarlet Knights late in the recruiting cycle.

At the time of his December offer, Gnago was committed to Kent State and had just received an offer from Michigan State. The edge rusher from Canada elected to take an official visit to Rutgers football and days later, committed to play for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

While playing for Tony Iadeluca at College André-Grasset in Quebec, Gnago posted 47 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, and three pass breakups in his final season. The defensive lineman helped his team to six victories and a championship game appearance in 2023. Gnago was selected to the RESQ D1 All-Star Team for his performance during his senior year.

According to 247Sports, Gnago is ranked the No. 1 prospect in Québec and is ranked No. 174 defensive lineman among his 2024 recruiting class.

But, he is seriously under-the-radar and under-ranked.

Film Review

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman offers good size and length on the defensive line for the Scarlet Knights. Gnago offers high-end speed as a defensive lineman, running a 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds. When rushing the quarterback, the Canadian prospect uses his hands and physicality to shed opposing blocks.

Gnago has raw talent with a motor that doesn’t end, making him an ideal candidate for pass-rushing situations. He tends to fly around, leaving his gap unassigned. With the Scarlet Knights playing gap-controlled defense, this is an area Gnago would need to focus on.

Schiano will love Gnago’s speed and relentless energy as he develops this 2024 recruit into a Power Five defensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire