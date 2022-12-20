Who fills out Oregon’s quarterback room behind Bo Nix in 2023?

One of the biggest questions that Oregon Duck fans had over the past few weeks was answered on Sunday night.

Who is going to be the starting QB in 2023? Bo Nix.

This has caused a few other questions to pop up, though, many of which are unanswerable at the current time. However, we wanted to take a look at one of those questions and see if we could drum up some potential answers.

Who are the Ducks going to go after to fill out the quarterback room this off-season? Who is going to be backing up Nix in 2023 and potentially in line to start in 2024?

There are a lot of options on the table, whether it be a recruit or someone in the transfer portal. Let’s look at a few names.

Oregon QB Ty Thompson

It has been projected all season that Oregon’s sophomore quarterback Ty Thompson is going to hit the transfer portal this offseason. After coming to Eugene as the highest-rated QB commit in school history, Thompson has yet to get his chance to shine, losing to both Anthony Brown and Bo Nix in QB competitions. Are we sure he’s going to leave, though? Thompson hasn’t entered his name in the portal just yet, and a cryptic tweet after the announcement that Bo Nix was coming back has many wondering if the former 5-star QB might stick around for another year behind Nix.

🖤 — ty thompson (@ty_thompson7) December 19, 2022

Will Thompson end up staying in Eugene for one more season, knowing that he can be in line to start in 2024? It seems unlikely, but Thompson would have two years of eligibility going into the 2024 season and a chance to lead Oregon’s offense. I’m not ready to rule it out at this point.

4-star QB Austin Novosad

This is a name that has been picking up some buzz in Oregon Duck circles over the last couple of days once it became clear that Dante Moore may be moving on.

4-star QB Austin Novosaid is currently committed to the Baylor Bears as the No. 9 QB in the 2023 class and No. 86 overall player in the nation. There are multiple reports out there that Oregon is working hard to flip him now that Moore is out of the picture, and a relationship between Novosad and new Ducks’ offensive coordinator Will Stein is said to be at the center of it. According to 247Sports, Stein was in Texas on an in-home visit last week.

Should the Ducks be able to successfully flip the 6-foot-3 passer, it will give them a prep QB in this cycle who can learn for a year under Nix and potentially compete for the starting job in 2024 with whoever else fills out the QB room as well. The plan has been for Novosad to sign with Baylor on Wednesday and enroll early, but we will keep a close eye on this and see if it changes.

Texas QB Hudson Card

It’s portal season, and that means we can look to outside players who might potentially choose to come to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Hudson Card is certainly a player that could fit the bill, having played for new offensive coordinator Will Stein in high school in Texas. Could that be enough reason for Card to transfer to Oregon to compete for the starting job?

As a former 4-star recruit, the No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 59 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, Card certainly has the upside. He’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and 2 INT in his three years at Texas. I have been told that he is at least interested in coming to Eugene to serve as a backup for a year under Nix with the prospect of starting for the Ducks in 2024.

There are rumors out there that Card was on a visit to Eugene last week, which I have not been able to confirm as true just yet. However, this would be a home run for the Ducks in the transfer portal to fill out the QB room in 2023.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Definitely a long shot, and not a transfer that I expect to end up happening, but I still think there’s something to the fact that the Ducks could potentially get both DJ Uiagalelei and his brother Matayo Uiagalelei to Eugene this offseason.

Matayo, a 5-star recruit, is set to make his decision between Oregon, USC, and Ohio State next week, with the Trojans acting as the new favorite to get him. That doesn’t mean that Oregon is out of the race, though, with the thought being that the Uiagalelei brothers want to play college ball together. It’s hard to see Uiagalelei starting for either of those three teams in 2023, but there are some paths to competing for the starting job in 2024.

The odds of this one happening are very slim, but I wouldn’t quite put them at zero just yet.

4-star QB Sam Leavitt

The past week has been a whirlwind for the Oregon native QB ranked as the No. 23 passer in the 2023 class, and No. 374 player overall. Committed to the Washington State Cougars since July, Leavitt took a visit to Michigan State in early December, was offered by Washington, and then ultimately de-committed from the Cougars and flipped to the Spartans.

What would happen if the Ducks came calling this week?

As the starting QB for West Linn’s 6A State Championship team in Oregon this year, it may be intriguing for Leavitt to be pursued by the Ducks late in the game here before signing day. I’m not saying that he would flip his commitment again just a few days after landing with the Spartans, but we know how much Dan Lanning has talked about wanting to keep the best players in the state of Oregon in the state of Oregon. He could certainly do worse than Leavitt.

My Best Guess

If I’m going to call my shot here and give a prediction on where I think the Ducks are planning to end up going behind Nix at the QB spot, my guess is that a couple of these options are will come to fruition. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Oregon land Hudson Card through the transfer portal, and flip Baylor QB Austin Novosad before the early signing period. Both players have close connections with Oregon OC Will Stein, and both can be promised a year of learning under one of the best QBs in college football with a chance to compete for the starting job in 2024 on one of the top offenses in the nation.

That may seem like a greedy prediction, but I’m willing to go for it. I think the Ducks make a big splash here in the wake of losing Dante Moore.

