Fillmore Central sweeps top spots in Section 1, Class 1A girls golf meet

May 29—ROCHESTER — It's difficult to replace a three-time section medalist.

But if you're the Fillmore Central girls golf team, it's a "next player up" mentality.

With Courtney Hershberger having graduated a year ago, the Falcons needed someone to step into her spot as the team's No. 1 player.

The Falcons have found it's to their advantage this season to have multiple players capable of leading the team on a given day. That showed at this week's Section 1, Class 1A meet at Eastwood Golf Course.

Tuesday it was senior Aubrey Larson who sat atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the section meet. Wednesday, junior Myleigh Scheevel took a turn, earned medalist honors and helped the Falcons win a fifth consecutive section championship. It's a run that dates back to the 2019 season. No season was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but odds are the Falcons would have been the team to beat that season, too.

—Fillmore Central built a commanding 45-stroke lead after the opening round and only built on that in Wednesday's second and final round of the Section 1-1A meet.

The Falcons shot a team score of 365 Wednesday, for a 716 total and a 78-shot win. Runner-up Hayfield finished at 794, while Lanesboro followed at 802.

In addition to medalist Scheevel (83-88 — 171) and runner-up Larson (82-91 — 173), the Falcons had three others finish in the top 11 — juniors Lily Miller (90-94 — 184; sixth place) and Annika Mensink, who tied for seventh place (96-92 — 188), and sophomore Maddie Topness, who tied for 11th (97-104 — 201).

Junior Ella Dahly (108-108 — 216, 18th place) also advances to state with the Falcons.

—Scheevel is the only golfer in the field to break 90 in both of her rounds. Her first-round 83 included a pair of birdies (both on par-4s). Her final round 88 also included a pair of birdies, those coming within a three-hole stretch. She made a 4 on hole No. 7, a 378-yard par-5, and she made a 2 two holes later, on the 155-yard par-3 hole No. 9.

—In addition to the six players in Fillmore Central's lineup, five golfers earned individual berths to the state meet, set for June 11-12 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Hayfield sophomore Carly Bronson finished third (88-89 — 177), Lanesboro seventh-grader Addison McCabe (95-86 — 181, fourth place) and junior Ellie McCabe (86-97 — 183, fifth place); LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow freshman Gabby Tangren (94-96 — 190, eighth place) and Hayfield senior Kristen Watson (97-94 — 191, ninth place) also advance to state.

SECTION 1, CLASS 1A GIRLS GOLF

Final Round

(At Eastwood Golf Course, Wednesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 351-365—716, 2. Hayfield 396-398—794, 3. Lanesboro 402-400—802, 4. Blooming Prairie 427-452—879.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20)

1. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 83-88—171, 2. Aubrey Larson (FC) 82-91—173, *3. Carly Bronson (Hay) 88-89—177, *4. Addison McCabe (Lane) 95-86—181, *5. Ellie McCabe (Lane) 86-97—183, 6. Lily Miller (FC) 90-94—184, 7. Annika Mensink (FC) 96-92—188, *8. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 94-96—190, *9. Kristen Watson (Hay) 97-94—191, 10. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 99-98—197,

11t. Ryley Guy (King) 96-105—201, 11t. Gracelyn Leichtnam (WK) 101-100—201, 11t. Maddie Topness (FC) 97-104—201, 14. Brielle Adams (WK) 96-107—203, 15. Ella Farr (BP) 103-102—205, 16. Lexi Weichert (Hou) 107-99—206, 17. Grace Tufte (Lane) 108-104—212, 18. Ella Dahly (FC) 108-108—216, 19. Emily Sargent (King) 114-104—218, 20. Aubrey Alwes (BP) 106-115—221.

* — individual state-meet qualifier