Fillmore Central repeats as Section 1 boys golf champ; Lanesboro freshman is medalist

May 29—ROCHESTER — It's easy to see why the Fillmore Central boys golf team was once again the one to beat in Section 1, Class 1A.

The Falcons placed four golfers in the top 10 — only one other team had more than one — at the two-day section meet this week at Eastwood Golf Course and rolled to their second consecutive section title.

Fillmore Central followed its opening-round 335 on Tuesday with a nearly identical 339 on Wednesday to finish at 674, good for a 43-shot victory over runners-up Blooming Prairie and Lanesboro, which both finished at 717.

The Falcons, who finished fourth at the Class 1A state meet a year ago, will return to the state's biggest stage on June 11-12 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

—Fillmore Central again was the class of the section despite losing one of the top golfers in program history to graduation last year, Jake Fishbaugher. Fillmore Central did it with depth again this season.

They were led this week by a freshman, Brody Srsen, who shot 80-83 — 163 to place third individually. Srsen showed the poise of a veteran, making nine pars and eight bogeys on Wednesday, after making nine pars and nine bogeys on Tuesday.

Brock Sikkink (83-87 — 170, 5th place); Aiden Arnold (88-83—171; 6th place) and Josh Haugerud (84-93 — 177, 10th place) also finished in the top 10.

The Falcons are heading to state for just the third time in program history.

—The top of the individual leaderboard was young after Tuesday's first round. It remained that way at the end of the section meet.

Lanesboro freshman Jack Brogle led wire-to-wire, shooting an opening-round 78 and following that with a 79 on Wednesday. He was the only golfer to break 80 both days en route to medalist honors. He made two birdies and eight pars Wednesday and had three total birdies in the section meet.

Brogle will head to the state meet for a second consecutive season. He placed fifth in the section a year ago as an eighth-grader, then tied for 49th at the Class 1A state meet.

Southland junior Nick Edland finished as the runner-up, and the only golfer aside from Brogle to shoot in the 70s for at least one round. Edland went 83-78 — 161 to finish four shots behind the medalist and two shots ahead of Fillmore Central freshman Brody Srsen, who placed third.

—While all six Fillmore Central players will head to state, Brogle and Edland are two of five individuals who also qualified for the state meet. The others include Houston's Ethan Knutson (88-81—169; 4th place); Blooming Prairie seventh-grader Coen Abel (85-89 — 174; 7th place); and Rushford-Peterson eighth-grader Sam Lafleur (87-89 — 176, tie-8th place), who won a playoff for the final spot in the state meet out of Section 1-1A.

SECTION 1, CLASS 1A BOYS GOLF

Final Scores

(At Eastwood Golf Course, Tuesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 335-339—674, 2t. Blooming Prairie 355-362—717, 2t. Lanesboro 357-360—717, 4. Rushford-Peterson 355-370—725.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20)

*1. Jack Brogle (Lane) 78-79—157, *2. Nick Edland (Sthld) 83-78—161, 3. Brody Srsen (FC) 80-83—163, *4. Ethan Knutson (Hou) 88-81—169, 5. Brock Sikkink (FC) 83-87—170, 6. Aiden Arnold (FC) 88-83—171, *7. Coen Abel (BP) 85-89—174, *#8t. Sam Lafleur (RP) 87-89—176, 8t. Braden Farr (BP) 90-86—176, 10t. Josh Haugerud (FC) 84-93—177, 10t. Lincoln Lunning (LOGM) 90-87—177,

12t. Jaxson Meldahl (RP) 90-88—178, 12t. Kaden Stettler (Lane) 93-85—178, 14t. Luke Hellickson (FC) 93-86—179,14t. Kade Overocker (Sthld) 89-90—179, 16. Will Lafleur (RP) 88-92— 180, 17. Colby Johnson (BP) 90-91—181, 18. Anders Shurson (LA) 93-90—183, 19. Drew Reinke (BP) 90-96—186, 20t. Riley Wigdahl (LA) 94-93—187, 20t. Hunter Diepenbrock (WK) 91-96—187.

* — individual state-meet qualifier

# — won playoff for state-meet berth