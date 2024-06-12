Fillmore Central girls sitting in first place after Day 1 of state golf tournament

Jun. 11—BECKER, Minn. — The Fillmore Central girls golf team might just do it this time. The Falcons are sure off to the kind of start that lands a state championship.

Fillmore Central shot a combined 345 Tuesday in Round One of the two-day Class 1A state golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Course. That has the Falcons in first place, five strokes ahead of second-place Dawson-Boyd. Park Christian is in third (356).

Falcons junior Myleigh Scheevel shot a brilliant first-round score of 78. That has her in second place individually, two strokes behind Border West's Page Beyer.

Also in the top 10 is Hayfield sophomore Carly Bronson. She's in sixth with an 81.

A year ago, Fillmore Central just missed winning the state crown. It scored a two-day 697. The winning score in 2023 was 696 by La qui Parle Valley. Scheevel was ninth individual in that tournament.

Other Fillmore Central scores Tuesday were Aubrey Larson (11th place, 85), Annika Mensink (23rd place, 90), Lily Miller (27th place, 92), Ella Dahly (110) and Maddie Topness (110).

Other scores from Section 1-1A golfers were Hayfield's Kristen Watson with a 93 (31st place), Lanesboro's Ellie McCabe with a 101 and Lanesboro's Addison McCbe with a 102.

The tournament resumes with the second round Wednesday.

Fillmore Central boys in sixth place

Fillmore Central found itself in sixth place overall in the Class 1A boys golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, with a 333 score.

In first place in the two-day event is Fertile-Beltrami with a 320. Park Christian is in second (322).

Fillmore Central's top score belonged to junior Anthony Kiehne, an 80. That has him in 23rd place. The Falcons' other scores were Luke Hellickson (82), Brock Sikkink (85), Brody Srsen (86), Aiden Arnold (86) and Josh Haugerud (97).

The top score out of Section One came from Lanesboro's Jack Brogle with a 78. That has him in 15th place. Southland's Nicholas Edland was just behind him with a 79.

Blooming Prairie got an 85 from Coen Abel and Rushford Peterson a 91 from Sam Lafleur.

The tournament resumes Wednesday.

CLASS A BOYS

Team totals

1.Fertile-Beltrami 320, 2. Park Christian 322, 3. Legacy Christian Academy 342, 4. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 326, 5. Janesville-Waldord-Pemberton 331, 6. Fillmore Central 333, 7 (tie) Lakeview 354, Dawson-Boyd 354.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Carson Boe (Lakeview) 68, 2. Parker Brock (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley) 71, 3. Hunter Schmidt (Martin County West) 72, 4. Ryan Schrupp (Renville County West) 73, 5. Evan Villagomez (Heritage Christian Academy) 74, Avery Ross (New Life Academy of Woodbury) 74, 7. Traeton Nelson (Ashby Brandon Evansville) 75, MItchell Dewey (West Central Area) 75, 10. Carson Besonen (Lac qui Parle Valley) 76.

15. Jack Brogle (Lanesboro) 78, 17. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 79, 23. Anthony Kiehne (Fillmore Central) 80, 35. Luke Hellickson (Fillmore Central) 82, 49. Brock Sikkink (Fillmore Central) 85, Coen Abel (Blooming Prairie) 85, 54. Brody Srsen (Fillmore Central) 86, 54. Aiden Arnold (Fillmore Central) 86, 68. Sam Lafleur (Rushford-Peterson) 91, 81. Josh Haugerud (Fillmore Central) 97.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team totals

1. Fillmore Central 345, 2. Dawson-Boyd 350, 3. Park Christian 356, 4. Heritage Christian Academy 375, 5. Northeast Range/Ely 395, 6. Murray County Central 414, 7. Sleepy Eye United 416, 8. Badger-GB-MR 419.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Page Beyer (Border West) 76, 2. Myleigh Scheevel (Fillmore Central) 78. 3. Kenna Henriksen (BOLD) 80, Aspen Beyer (Border West) 80, Lindsey Lund (Dawson-Boyd) 80, 6. Carly Bronson (Hayfield) 81, Madison Davis (Braham) 81, 89. Alyssa Swedzinski (Dawson-Boyd) 84, Kylar Hjelmeland (Dawson-Boyd) 84.

11. Aubrey Larson (Fillmore Central) 85, 23. Annika Mensink (Fillmore Central) 90, 27. Lily Miller (Fillmore Central) 92, 31. Kristen Watson (Hayfield) 93, 49. Ellie McCabe (Lanesboro) 101, 54. Addison McCabe (Lanesboro) 102, 65. Ella Dahly (Fillmore Central) 110, Maddie Topness (Fillmore Central) 110,