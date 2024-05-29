Fillmore Central in control at midpoint of Section 1, Class 1A girls golf meet

May 28—ROCHESTER — Fillmore Central has become accustomed to ending its season at the Class 1A girls golf state meet.

The Falcons have found their way to Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn., nine times in program history.

It sure looks like they will soon be Becker-bound again.

Fillmore Central has a commanding 45-shot lead at the midway point of the Section 1, Class 1A meet, after putting together a team score of 351 on Tuesday at Eastwood Golf Course in the first round of the section meet.

If the Falcons maintain their lead through Wednesday's final round, they'll win a fifth consecutive section championship, dating back to 2019 (no meet was held in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Falcons hold down the top two individual places, as well, entering Wednesday's final round, which begins at 9 a.m.

—The names change but the program doesn't. Fillmore Central players had four of the top six scores (and five of the top nine) in Tuesday's first round. The Falcons take a commanding 45-shot lead into Wednesday's final round.

—Speaking of the Falcons, last year's section medalist, Courtney Hershberger, graduated last spring, but two of her former teammates are leading the pack after the first day of this year's section meet.

Senior Aubrey Larson shot the best round of the opening day, an 11-over-par 82. Her Falcons teammate Myleigh Scheevel sits just one shot back, after an 83. Larson made a birdie and seven pars in her round, including four consecutive pars on the back nine. Scheevel made two birdies and eight pars in her round, both of her birdies coming on par-4s.

—Fillmore Central will be almost impossible to catch for the team championship. The Falcons had two players finish in the 80s (Larson, Scheevel) and one right at 90, junior Lily Miller. Hayfield is the closest team to the Falcons; the Vikings are 45 shots back entering the final round. Third-place Lanesboro is 51 strokes back.

—The battle for medalist honors could be more compelling. Larson (82) and Scheevel (83) sit one shot apart atop the leaderboard. But Lanesboro's Ellie McCabe (86) and Hayfield's Carly Bronson (88) are within six shots. Miller, eight shots back of the lead, is the only other player within 10 of the lead.

—Lanesboro seventh-grader Addison McCabe was the other golfer in the top-10 who recorded a birdie on Tuesday. McCabe, who shot a 95 to sit in seventh place after one round, made birdie on the 232-yard, par-4 10th hole.

—The five players in position after one round to earn individual berths to the state meet: Ellie McCabe; Bronson; LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow's Gabby Tangren (sixth place, 94); Addison McCabe; and Wabasha-Kellogg junior Brielle Adams (eighth place, 96).

—The Class 1A state meet is set for June 11-12 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

SECTION 1, CLASS 1A GIRLS GOLF

First Round

(At Eastwood Golf Course, Tuesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 351, 2. Hayfield 396, 3. Lanesboro 402, 4. Blooming Prairie 427, 5. Southland 492, 6. Houston 501.

Inc.: Glenville-Emmons, Kingsland, Wabasha-Kellogg, LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 15)

1. Aubrey Larson (FC) 82, 2. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 83, 3. Ellie McCabe (Lane) 86, 4. Carly Bronson (Hay) 88, 5. Lily Miller (FC) 90, 6. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 94, 7. Addison McCabe (Lane) 95, 8t. Brielle Adams (WK) 96, 8t. Annika Mensink (FC) 96, 8t. Ryley Guy (King) 96, 11t. Maddie Topness (FC) 97, 11t. Kristen Watson (Hay) 97, 13. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 99, 14. Gracelyn Leichtnam (WK) 101, 15. Ella Farr (BP) 103.