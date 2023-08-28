Fillmore Central among favorites in a stacked Section 1, Class 1A

Aug. 28—(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

When it came to Section 1, Class 1A last season, Fillmore Central was in a class by itself. The Falcons won the section and entered the playoffs a perfect 11-0.

It wasn't until the state semifinals that it lost and that was just barely, 28-27 to eventual state champion Minneota.

For the season, Fillmore Central outscored its opponents by an average of 35-12.

It's tough to expect a repeat of that this season with Fillmore Central having graduated a pack of stars, including receiver Bryce Corson (870 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns), quarterback Dillon O'Connor (2,226 yards passing, 26 touchdowns), linebacker Garrett Gossman (school-record 103 career solo tackles) and defensive tackle Gunner Benson (32 solo tackles, 21 assists, 5 sacks).

Then again, don't count on the dropoff being too drastic. There remains some serious talent here. Senior Chase Christianson leads that group. An all-district performer last year, the quarterback/receiver/defensive back had 564 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He also picked off four passes.

Two other all-district players returning are 5-9, 200-pound junior Atlee Hershberger and 6-0, 160-pound senior Kyle Daniels. Hershberger, an offensive lineman and linebacker, totaled 33 tackles, 11 solos and 5 for loss. Daniels, a linebacker/running back, had 380 yards rushing, 166 receiving, 55 tacks and five tackles for loss.

A pair of 6-3 receivers/defensive backs, Jayce Kiehne and Luke Hellickson, also will make this team dangerous. Kiehne had 254 yards receiving last year with five TDs. There is good stuff to work with up front, too, with 250-pound senior Tyler Mayer, 200-pound senior Lincoln Iverson and 290-pound senior Zach Krage.

Fillmore Central returns six starters on both sides of the ball.

"We have many players who received valuable playing time last year and

return six starters on both sides of the ball as well as some underclassman creating a competitive atmosphere in practice vying for time," Fillmore Central coach Chris Mesink said. "We have great kids who love to compete and have put in work in the offseason. I expect them to respond well."

In 26 years as Blooming Prairie's coach, Chad Gimbel has gone a glossy 189-99. That made what happened last season, the Blossoms finishing 6-4, a considerable aberration.

Injuries derailed their season..

"We just couldn't get a rhythm going," Gimbel said. "With all of the injuries, we just couldn't get any consistency going with our starting lineup."

On the surface, it would seem that Blooming Prairie would have an easier schedule this season, going from Class 2A to 1A. But Gimbel knows better than to count on that. The section he is shifting back to — Section 1, Class 1A — is loaded.

"It might be the strongest (Class 1A) section in the state," Gimbel said.

Good thing for the Blossom is that they have the kind of personnel that can compete. That's true despite there being just two seniors on their roster.

Blooming Prairie's two top prospects are wide receiver/linebacker Alex Lea (6-1, 190-pound junior) and two-way junior lineman Owen Krueger (6-4, 270). Lea was the team's leading tackler the last two years and recorded 143 of them in 2022. Krueger is a mauler who is already getting recruited by Wisconsin, among others.

A quarterback factory over the years, Blooming Prairie has another standout this season. That is junior Brady Kittelson. He passed for about 1,600 yards last season, rushed for nearly 450 and threw 21 touchdown passes.

Kittelson should have time to throw with standout offensive linemen Krueger, Cooper Nelson (6-5 220-pound junior Cooper Nelson) and Vincent Hernandez (5-11, 220-pound junior) in front of him.

It's been a couple of years since Goodhue has played Class 1A football, the Wildcats having been in Class 2A since 2021.

But it's not like Goodhue will find Section 1-1A easy pickings. This section is loaded, including Class 1A state entrant Fillmore Central as well as traditional powers Rushford-Peterson, Blooming Prairie and Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

"It's going to be fun to have some old rivalry games back against teams like Blooming Prairie, Rushford-Peterson and Fillmore Central," Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. "This is going to be a tough (section)."

Goodhue is coming off a 5-5 season. It graduated some major talent in running back Malakye Parker, receiver Adam Poncelet and quarterback Will Opsahl. Parker rushed for 1,153 yards and 20 touchdowns, Poncelet had 790 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and Opsahl had 1,340 passing yards.

Still, the Goodhue cupboard isn't bare. Returning are standout seniors Gavin Schaefer (linebacker/running back, 218 yards rushing), Grant Reed (linebacker/running back, 273 yards rushing) and Max Loos (receiver/linebacker, 85 tackles). Schaefer had 87 tackles last year, Reed had a team-leading 120 tackles, and Loos was a do-everything player for Goodhue.

Goodhue returns five starters on offense. It will have a new quarterback, though, with sophomore Luke Roschen replacing the graduated Opsahl.

"Luke is an athlete and is savvy with the ball," Tony Poncelet said.

Poncelet likes the looks of both his offensive and defensive lines. Goodhue returns three starters offensive linemen, including senior Eli Ryan (6-3, 225) and junior Caleb Kurtti.

The Cardinals might have the best player in the section, quarterback Elliott Viland. The 5-10, 175-pounder senior is fast (4.4 in the 40-yard dash), strong and the team's undisputed leader.

Viland is also experienced, now in his third season as Bethlehem Academy's starting quarterback.

The senior has some nice targets to throw to. Hudson Dillon is a 6-3 senior with great hands and moves. Senior Oliver Linnemann is another guy who can really move (4.5 in the 40) and has strength to go with it. Linnemann is dangerous on halfback passes, with him coming around the edge on handoffs and then flinging the ball to open receivers.

The Cardinals lost just three times last season, two of those to eventual Section 1A champion Fillmore Central (34-8 in the final).

"We were disappointed in not getting to state last year," Bethlehem Academy coach James Beckmann said. "Everyone dreams of getting to state."

Bethlehem Academy seems to be in solid shape on defense, with seven players returning who received significant playing time there last year.

The biggest guy on Kenyon-Wanamingo's roster might just be its quarterback, 6-3, 240-pound senior Will Van Epps.

All of that size is part of what makes Van Epps such a weapon.

"He's a big guy who also moves well," K-W coach Jake Wieme said. "He's got good size for a quarterback and now he's in his third year as a starter. He's got a lot of experience and he throws a nice ball. He's also an All-State baseball player, so he's got an arm."

Van Epps has some nice backfield pieces around him. Senior Dillon Bartell was the most prolific among them last year, having rushed for about 600 yards. Senior Trent Foss, junior Owen Craig and junior Tanner Hedeen also had nice roles a year ago as runners.

Up front, the Knights return three starting lineman. Zach Mason and Soren Kyllo are a pair of tall (6-3) and rangy offensive tackles, Mason also a standout basketball player.

Bartell led the team in tackles last season as a middle linebacker, where he is a three-year starter. Foss is also a major producer on defense from his linebacker and safety spots.

"It will be nice to have those guys back," Wieme said.

One area the Knights need to get right this season is in limiting big offensive plays by the opposition. Wieme believes some of that will get rectified as these guys get another season under their belts.

"That was our biggest issue last year," Wieme said. "We'd have like five or six good defensive stops and then we'd break down and make a boneheaded move and an offensive player would get behind us. We just need the experience of guys getting older and knowing what is going on."

That was some high-end talent that Rushford-Peterson graduated from a team that finished 7-3 last season.

There were such stars as quarterback/running back/receiver Grady Hengel, offensive/defensive lineman Andrew Wilkemeyer and wide receiver/defensive back Dalton Hoel.

"We lost some guys who had played a lot of football for us," said R-P coach Davin Thompson, whose teams have gone 7-3 and 12-1 the last two years.

So, there is some starting over to be done by the Trojans. There is some talent to work with, led by big junior quarterback Caden Johnson. Johnson goes 6-1, 210.

"He is a big, physical kid," Thompson said. "He's a load to take down and he can also throw the ball."

Titan Tekautz will also figure prominently into the R-P offense. The senior running back/linebacker has been playing varsity football since his sophomore year. He's not a big guy at 5-9, 150, but he runs well and he's physical. Next to him will be a bigger guy — fellow running back Jonah Bunke (5-8, 180).

R-P averaged 30 points per game last year. Its only two losses were to eventual Section 1A champion Fillmore Central and twice to Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

Defensively, R-P has a number of players returning. That includes Tekautz at middle linebacker, Johnson and Ethan Bedard at linebacker, Evan Kammerer and Camdyn Anderson-Ingram as defensive linemen, and sophomore Jaxson Meldahl in the secondary.

If Hayfield had taken better care of the ball last season, it would have won more than three games (3-6 overall). But fumbles especially were a problem as the Vikings turned it over nearly 30 times.

The challenge this season figured to be numbers. Hayfield has just 27 players out for the team, down from 32 last year. But Vikings second-year coach Derrick Thompson is pleased with the ones he has.

"I'm looking forward to this," he said. "This is a fun group."

Hayfield has one of the better lineman around in Jentry Johnson, a tackle on offense and an end on defense. The senior, who missed some of last year with a knee injury, goes 6-2, 230.

"He's very athletic," Thompson said. "And he's even quicker, stronger and better than last year."

Johnson will be joined up front on both sides of the ball by solid players Wyatt Anrdt and Adam Woslager. Arndt is a strong and tough sophomore and Woslager a 220-pound junior who has devoted himself to the weight room.

Hunter Simonson is the quarterback. A junior, he moves well and has a decent arm. Ty Bronson is a 200-pound fullback and Ashton Beckman is a fast 180-pound junior and a returning starter. He's also a standout linebacker.

Thompson says that Hayfield will be mostly a running team.

Thompson likes what Hayfield has on defense, especially up front.

"We are large up front and with guys who can move," Thompson said. "And our linebackers (led by Beckman and Bronson) are solid."

The Falcons, who for years have struggled to win games and at times to even field a team, had more struggles last season. W-K finished 0-9, including a forfeit loss to eventual Section 1A champion in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, though, there is some optimism around this program. That starts with the Falcons returning 19 players with starting experience.

"That is what we are most excited about," W-K coach Tim Klingbeil said. "We are especially excited about our junior class."

Leading that group is Cole Scheel. A 6-1, 175-pound running back and outside linebacker, Scheel has some special athletic gifts.

"He's good in every phase of the game," Klingbeil said. "We are debating about where to put him on offense as well as defense. He was our running back and outside linebacker last year. He changes directions very well."

W-K has another standout at free safety in Willie Killeen. The team's MVP last year, he led the Falcons in tackles. The 5-10, 170-pound junior is also working at playing fullback this season as well as quarterback. Klingbeil describes him as a "composed leader."

Junior receiver Jaxon Lackey also returns. He was the team's offensive MVP as a freshman, then had to sit out last year with a broken collarbone. Lackey is undersized (5-6, 130), but is quick and has great change of direction.

Up front, W-K's top player is MIke Wagner. A defensive end and a tight end, Wagner has been diligent in the weight room and is 6-0, 240.

(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 31 — Winona Cotter at Faribault BA; Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue.

Sept. 1 — Rushford-Peterson at Blooming Prairie; Fillmore Central at Hayfield; Wabasha-Kellogg at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Sept. 8 — Faribault BA at Rushford-Peterson; Hayfield at Wabasha-Kellogg; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lewiston-Altura; Goodhue at Winona Cotter (Winona State).

Sept. 9 — Blooming Prairie at Fillmore Central.

Sept. 15 — Rushford-Peterson at Goodhue; Fillmore Central at Faribault BA; Wabasha-Kellogg at Blooming Prairie; Lewiston-Altura at Hayfield; Winona Cotter at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Sept. 21 — Faribault BA at Lewiston-Altura.

Sept. 22 — Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central; Winona Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield; Goodhue at Blooming Prairie. Sept. 28 — Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson.

Sept. 29 — Fillmore Central at Wionona Cotter; Wabasha-Kellogg at Lewiston-Altura; Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo; Faribault BA at Goodhue.

Oct. 5 — Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg.

Oct. 6 — Winona Cotter at Rushford-Peterson; Lewiston-Altura at Fillmore Central; Hayfield at Blooming Prairie; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Faribault BA.

Oct. 12 — Fillmore Central at Wabasha-Kellogg; Faribault BA at Hayfield; Blooming Prairie at Winona Cotter; Goodhue at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Oct. 13 — Rushford-Peterson at Lewiston-Altura.

Oct. 18 — Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Fillmore Central; Hayfield at Goodhue; Blooming Prairie at Faribault BA.

