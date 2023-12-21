Filling the pipeline: 5 takeaways from Rutgers football's 2024 recruiting class

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano identified three areas that Rutgers football looks for when evaluating recruits.

The Rutgers football head coach said prospects need to have what the program is looking for from a physical standpoint, cultural standpoint and academic standpoint.

Schiano acknowledged that in the past, the coaching staff at times have brought in players who maybe fit one or two of those areas “because that’s what we could get.”

Now, Schiano believes Rutgers is in a place to be more selective.

“I would tell you, in this class, most of these guys, if at not all of them, are three for threes, and that's what we need here,” Schiano said during a news conference Wednesday at the Hale Center. “That's what's important to me. We have got to find people that fit our program.”

It’s a sign of positive momentum for the Scarlet Knights, who need to continue bringing talent to compete in the Big Ten.

Rutgers on Wednesday officially welcomed in its 2024 recruiting class, a group that spans nine states, stretching out to the Midwest and down into Florida. It also includes the addition of one dynamic transfer wide receiver.

According to 247Sports, Rutgers’ 2024 class ranks 37th in the country and 11th in the expanded 18-team Big Ten.

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano believes the Scarlet Knights' 2024 recruiting class is well-rounded and continues the pipeline of talent the program has needed to bring in.

Schiano speaks often about filling the pipeline – constantly bringing in players who can develop into high-impact players who can thrive in the Big Ten.

He’s confident this class will do that.

“It's taken a while to get the cooker going but I think it's going, and I've talked to you guys about that pipeline theory,” Schiano said. “This group will fill the pipeline, and we'll fill it as well or better than I thought it would. So that's exciting to me.”

Here are five takeaways from Rutgers’ 2024 recruiting class:

The addition of Dymere Miller

Rutgers needed a wide receiver from the transfer portal and it found an elite one in Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller.

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound Miller led the FCS this past season with 1,293 receiving yards and 117.5 receiving yards per game. He also had 90 receptions (second nationally) and nine touchdowns.

For his career with the Hawks, Miller had 168 receptions for 2,387 yards.

Schiano and his coaching staff place a big emphasis on bringing in transfers whom they have some sort of previous relationship – well, this time it was a player who did. Miller is from the same hometown (Coatesville, Pennsylvania) as former Rutgers running back Aaron Young, who actually hosted Miller on his official visit one day before he entered the transfer portal.

“He helped us in the recruitment, and I think we have a receiver there that can help us,” Schiano said. “He's very fast. I think this class overall brings a lot of speed to our team, and that's something that's very important to me and the philosophy with which I coach and how I expect our program to play. But he fits right in there, and he's a one-year guy. So we expect him to come in here and have an immediate contribution and impact on our team.”

A new quarterback

Rutgers brought in a new quarterback in AJ Surace, who played at Notre Dame in Lawrenceville. A highly accurate QB, Surace completed 70 percent of his passes his senior season and threw for 1,839 yards with 25 touchdowns.

The son of Princeton head coach Bob Surace, AJ has a high football IQ and processes information and defenses quickly.

“AJ, he's a tremendous football player,” Schiano said. “It's in his blood. His dad is a long-time head coach at Princeton and in the National Football League before that and just a great family. Family of educators. His grandpa was a legendary coach down in south Jersey. So you guys know the story, and AJ is every bit the culmination of all that. He's a football guy. He's a great student, and I think is going to be a great quarterback at Rutgers.”

The significance of landing Bergen Catholic’s Kaj Sanders

Nov 18, 2023; Oradell, NJ, USA; Donovan Catholic football at Bergen Catholic in a State, Non-Public A, semifinal game. BC #1 Kaj Sanders runs for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Sanders was a dynamic safety and running back for the Crusaders – he’ll play safety with Rutgers – and helped his team win three championships. Also a track athlete, Sanders has elite speed and ran a 10.8 100 meter.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Sanders was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in New Jersey.

So clearly Sanders will help Rutgers on the field.

But Sanders’ signing also represents something else: Rutgers’ ability to keep a top recruit from one of the North Jersey non-public powerhouses home.

Schiano said Sanders is an ideal fit for his program.

“Really a tough football player,” Schiano said. “Loves football. And again, I keep coming back to the guys that fit us. This is not a good place if you don't love football. If you're a like-it guy, you should probably go somewhere else and that's just being honest. I tell players that right off the bat. This is a love-it guy.”

Florida success continues

Recruiting the Sunshine State was pivotal during Schiano’s first stint with Rutgers and in many ways he’s been able to pick up where he’s left off.

In this recruiting class, Rutgers signed seven players from Florida high schools – linebacker Sam Robinson (Lincoln High School, Tallahassee), defensive back Kevin Levy (Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach), defensive back Dahkari Gilley (University Christian, Jacksonville), offensive lineman Raynor Andrews (Miami Norland), defensive end Tyclean Luman (Miami Norland), running back Edd Guerrier (Port Charlotte) and defensive end Tycoolhill Luman (Miami Norland).

The seven signees from Florida were the most from any state in the Scarlet Knights’ 2024 recruiting class.

There’s a hotbed of talent in Florida. Schiano established relationships there both from his time working as Miami’s defensive coordinator and his first stint with Rutgers. His familiarity with the state and those relationships continue to pay dividends.

O, Canada

There’s a definite Canadian influence now with the Rutgers football team.

The Scarlet Knights already had several players from Canada on its current roster – notably defensive end Wesley Bailey and defensive tackle Rene Konga – and then added even more with its 2024 recruiting class with the signing of defensive end Farell Gnago, who had been committed to Kent State before flipping to Rutgers on Wednesday.

Michigan State made a hard push to land Gnago but the Scarlet Knights won the battle.

Recruiting Canada has been something Schiano has done for a while, going back to his days as a young assistant coach.

Like recruiting Florida, that experience has proven to be beneficial.

“Like anything in recruiting, you've got to get real information,” Schiano said. “And as long as you can get real information, then you can make good decisions. I think when you have a group of people that you're connected to up there that can get you accurate information, it gives you a chance in an area that's maybe not as heavily recruited or there's not as much of a spotlight on every guy to get the good information.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: 5 takeaways from 2024 class