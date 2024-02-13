Filling NFL needs with Texas football players for the 2024 season
The Texas Longhorns are about to provide highly skilled players to several NFL franchises. After the Longhorns sent 11 players to the NFL Scouting Combine it seems apparent that draft day could produce an impressive class for Texas following a College Football Playoff season.
The 11 players Texas sends will include defensive tackle Byron Murphy, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, defensive tackle T’Tondre Sweat, running back Jonathon Brooks, linebacker Jaylan Ford, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, offensive tackle Christian Jones, cornerback Ryan Watts and running back/kick returner Keilan Robinson.
The above players possess the athleticism to transform their next team. Let’s find a landing spot for the players with NFL franchises who could benefit from their skill sets in 2024.
Keilan Robinson
Tampa Bay stands to benefit from better production in the return game after last season. The Bucs’ top returner Deven Thompkins went for just 20.4 yards per return. That’s not all on Thompkins as a returner is often as good as his return team. But winning the margins could benefit a Buccaneers team that was close to reaching an NFC championship game a season ago.
Jordan Whittington
San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan turned several receivers with diverse skill sets into stars. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel come to mind. Shanahan could find a role, perhaps even a prominent role, for versatile receiver Jordan Whittington who starred as a ball carrier in high school.
Xavier Worthy
Patrick Mahomes II won his third Super Bowl on Sunday. The supporting cast is what makes the win more impressive. The Chiefs’ makeshift receiver room has very few certainties outside of tight end Travis Kelce. Having a receiver who can run routes, get open and make explosive plays like Worthy should put him toward the top of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s wishlist. Worthy can get open in confined space and beat tight coverage. He seems a logical pick for the Chiefs.
Byron Murphy
The Arizona Cardinals had the worst run defense in the NFL in 2024 allowing 2,434 yards and 4.7 yards per carry. Byron Murphy could be the first Texas player off the board with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round for Arizona. The highly regarded defensive tackle makes sense for the team who can get another first round player at pick No. 4.
Jaylan Ford
Dallas Cowboys.
Ford could join recovering linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the Dallas Cowboys linebacker room. The Cowboys linebacking corps is deteriorating with Leighton Vander Esch’s career in jeopardy. Dallas was an average NFL run defense on the season, but didn’t show up when it counted. Fixing the linebacker position could aid its 2024 prospects. Jaylan Ford is a solid potential addition for the team.
Christian Jones
It’s unclear what holes the Giants will fill in 2024, but offensive line could be one of them. New York allowed 85 sacks last season leading the NFL. The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers had the next highest allowed sack total with 65 sacks. Nobody knows if the Giants are high on Jones, but if they are looking to find multiple linemen in the upcoming draft, he could be an option in latter rounds or as a free agent.
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell could benefit from joining quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati. With Chase and Burrow both rehabbing from injury, a player like Mitchell could take pressure off the two next season. Mitchell is a solid route runner with good explosion, but it’s his ability to adjust to errant throws and jump balls that make him a strong prospect. His addition could fuel another Super Bowl run for Burrow and Cincinnati.
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Green Bay hasn’t been interested in adding big play wide receivers. Perhaps it has to do with the high price tag of a second contract. They can find value with a much needed second tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders. Sanders was one of the more productive tight ends last season finishing third in the country at his position in receiving yards. He would provide an elite weapon and perhaps a future all-pro player for quarterback Jordan Love to throw the football.
Jonathon Brooks
The Shanahan tree has produced some of the more surprising breakout running backs in the NFL. Head coach Sean McVay has proven successful at developing top performers at the position in the past. Brooks could be next in line to succeed in Los Angeles. Should he return to form post-injury, college football’s top running back is an immediate impact addition when he takes the field.
T'Vondre Sweat
The Ravens were on the cusp of their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season. One of the team’s top projected draft needs is defensive tackle, and T’Vondre Sweat could be the right addition for the team. Sweat was a disrupter in creating penetration up the middle of the defense, but his ability to knock down passes proved important to Texas’ success last season. Sweat is the type of player that gets the critical third down stop when you need it. His addition could be the difference between making a Super Bowl and another early exit for the team.