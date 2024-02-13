Filling NFL needs with Texas football players for the 2024 season

The Texas Longhorns are about to provide highly skilled players to several NFL franchises. After the Longhorns sent 11 players to the NFL Scouting Combine it seems apparent that draft day could produce an impressive class for Texas following a College Football Playoff season.

The 11 players Texas sends will include defensive tackle Byron Murphy, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, defensive tackle T’Tondre Sweat, running back Jonathon Brooks, linebacker Jaylan Ford, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, offensive tackle Christian Jones, cornerback Ryan Watts and running back/kick returner Keilan Robinson.

The above players possess the athleticism to transform their next team. Let’s find a landing spot for the players with NFL franchises who could benefit from their skill sets in 2024.

Keilan Robinson

Texas’ Keilan Robinson (7) gets by Oklahoma State’s Trey Rucker (9) and Kale Smith (10) on a touchdown run in the second half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay stands to benefit from better production in the return game after last season. The Bucs’ top returner Deven Thompkins went for just 20.4 yards per return. That’s not all on Thompkins as a returner is often as good as his return team. But winning the margins could benefit a Buccaneers team that was close to reaching an NFC championship game a season ago.

Jordan Whittington

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (13) warms up before the Big 12 Conference Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan turned several receivers with diverse skill sets into stars. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel come to mind. Shanahan could find a role, perhaps even a prominent role, for versatile receiver Jordan Whittington who starred as a ball carrier in high school.

Xavier Worthy

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian hugs Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) as they walk back into the locker room after beating TCU Horned Frogs 29-26 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kansas City Chiefs.



Patrick Mahomes II won his third Super Bowl on Sunday. The supporting cast is what makes the win more impressive. The Chiefs’ makeshift receiver room has very few certainties outside of tight end Travis Kelce. Having a receiver who can run routes, get open and make explosive plays like Worthy should put him toward the top of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s wishlist. Worthy can get open in confined space and beat tight coverage. He seems a logical pick for the Chiefs.

Byron Murphy

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrate a play during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals had the worst run defense in the NFL in 2024 allowing 2,434 yards and 4.7 yards per carry. Byron Murphy could be the first Texas player off the board with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round for Arizona. The highly regarded defensive tackle makes sense for the team who can get another first round player at pick No. 4.

Jaylan Ford

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a late 4th quarter fumble recovery during the game against Iowa State at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15, 2022. Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Dallas Cowboys.

Ford could join recovering linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the Dallas Cowboys linebacker room. The Cowboys linebacking corps is deteriorating with Leighton Vander Esch’s career in jeopardy. Dallas was an average NFL run defense on the season, but didn’t show up when it counted. Fixing the linebacker position could aid its 2024 prospects. Jaylan Ford is a solid potential addition for the team.

Christian Jones

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Jones of Texas (70) talks with coaches between plays during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants.

It’s unclear what holes the Giants will fill in 2024, but offensive line could be one of them. New York allowed 85 sacks last season leading the NFL. The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers had the next highest allowed sack total with 65 sacks. Nobody knows if the Giants are high on Jones, but if they are looking to find multiple linemen in the upcoming draft, he could be an option in latter rounds or as a free agent.

Adonai Mitchell

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) falls down as he catches the ball for a first down to keep the clock running against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Avery Helm (24) late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Longhorns won 29-26.

Cincinnati Bengals.

Adonai Mitchell could benefit from joining quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati. With Chase and Burrow both rehabbing from injury, a player like Mitchell could take pressure off the two next season. Mitchell is a solid route runner with good explosion, but it’s his ability to adjust to errant throws and jump balls that make him a strong prospect. His addition could fuel another Super Bowl run for Burrow and Cincinnati.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 02: Ja’Tavion Sanders #0 of the Texas Longhorns gives a stiff arm to Jonathan Jean #22 of the Rice Owls on his way to a touchdown in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay hasn’t been interested in adding big play wide receivers. Perhaps it has to do with the high price tag of a second contract. They can find value with a much needed second tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders. Sanders was one of the more productive tight ends last season finishing third in the country at his position in receiving yards. He would provide an elite weapon and perhaps a future all-pro player for quarterback Jordan Love to throw the football.

Jonathon Brooks

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) for a first down in the third quarter at the Cotton Bowl. This game makes up the 119th rivalry match up. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams.

The Shanahan tree has produced some of the more surprising breakout running backs in the NFL. Head coach Sean McVay has proven successful at developing top performers at the position in the past. Brooks could be next in line to succeed in Los Angeles. Should he return to form post-injury, college football’s top running back is an immediate impact addition when he takes the field.

T'Vondre Sweat

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat pressures Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean in the fourth quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens were on the cusp of their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season. One of the team’s top projected draft needs is defensive tackle, and T’Vondre Sweat could be the right addition for the team. Sweat was a disrupter in creating penetration up the middle of the defense, but his ability to knock down passes proved important to Texas’ success last season. Sweat is the type of player that gets the critical third down stop when you need it. His addition could be the difference between making a Super Bowl and another early exit for the team.

