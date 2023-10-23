Who should fill Mets' outfield in 2024? Breaking down internal and external options

The Mets' starting outfield situation entering the offseason isn't quite as murky as the outlook for the rotation or bullpen, but there is still a lot of mystery surrounding it.

While Brandon Nimmo will be back and in center field, there is nothing else set in stone.

Jeff McNeil, who has the ability to play both corner outfield spots in addition to second base and third base, could slide to the outfield on a regular basis if needed. But he doesn't really have the power profile for it.

Then there's Starling Marte, whose 2023 season was severely impacted as he recovered from groin surgery and whom we'll discuss at length in a bit.

Beyond that, there are some young players the Mets can possibly turn to in the outfield, but not from the jump. We'll get into that below as well.

And there are of course free agent and trade options, with some bold names about to be available.

With the outfield needing a serious retooling, who else will be starting there with Nimmo when the 2024 season starts?



The Locks

Nimmo. That's it.

And with Nimmo, the Mets have a very strong centerpiece.



Brandon Nimmo / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

A plus defender in center field after tons of hard work, Nimmo has played in 151 and 152 games, respectively, over the last two seasons, and his .829 OPS in 2023 was third-best among all center fielders in baseball.

Nimmo's power also ticked up this past season, as he hit a career-high 24 homers -- perhaps selling out a bit more at the plate while sacrificing some on-base ability.

To be clear, Nimmo's .363 OBP was still very good -- and near his career average -- but a decent dip from the .404 it was in 2020 and .401 it was in 2021.

Entering his age-31 season, it's fair to expect Nimmo to again be among the most valuable outfielders in baseball.

The Conundrum

It's impossible to talk about the future of the Mets' outfield without addressing the Marte situation -- and what should be done about it.

Because of recovery from double groin surgery, the 2023 version of Marte was a shell of the player he was in 2022, when his dynamic presence at the plate and in the outfield helped the 101-win Mets go.

In the place of that player in 2023 was a version of Marte who hit a paltry .248/.301/.324 with just five homers and seven doubles in 341 plate appearances over 86 games.

That version of Marte was unable to generate much at the plate and couldn't give anything close to full effort in the outfield, often looking so uncomfortable in right field that it appeared he was learning a new position.

Marte played through the pain until the first half of the season ended and was absent after, except for a two-game cameo from August 4-5, when he went a combined 0-for-8 with three strikeouts.

Here's the thing for the Mets: whether Marte has another groin surgery or not, the team has to go into 2024 viewing him as a non-entity.



Starling Marte / Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports

If Marte has the surgery, it will be impossible to know when he'll be back to anything close to 100 percent.

If Marte doesn't have the surgery, it will be impossible to know whether the same issues that plagued him in 2023 will plague him again in 2024.



The Internal Candidates

Scratching Marte off the list and viewing any serious contribution from him as gravy, the only real internal candidates the Mets have -- when it comes to competition for the Opening Day roster -- are McNeil, DJ Stewart, and Ronny Mauricio.

In the case of Mauricio, while he played some outfield in 2023 before being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse, the Mets didn't ask him to leave the infield dirt once he reached the bigs.

And transitioning to the outfield for this coming season feels far less likely for Mauricio than competing with Brett Baty for the third base job or getting tons of time at second base.

When it comes to Stewart, he should absolutely be offered arbitration and given a chance to win a bench job in spring training. But the Mets can't even consider having him be one of their starting outfielders. There just isn't nearly enough of a track record of success yet for Stewart.

That takes us to McNeil, whose bat started to round into form toward the end of the season, but who -- as is noted above -- does not have the power to profile as a full-time outfielder.

If the Mets get enough power from Francisco Alvarez, their infielders, and whoever the DH is (and they just might), perhaps they can afford to use McNeil in the outfield most of the time without having an unbalanced lineup power-wise. But even if they do, they're going to need one outfielder from outside the organization to join McNeil and Nimmo as the third starter.



The External Options

The biggest name out there in free agency will be Cody Bellinger, who played like a star for the Cubs in 2023 after brutal seasons for the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022.



Apr 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his age-28 season and with true superstar upside (along with serious power from the left side), Bellinger would be a strong fit for New York. However, it seems much more likely that the Mets will take their biggest free agent swings this offseason on the pitching market.

Beyond Bellinger, there are several solid fits in free agency who could perhaps be had on one-or two-year deals.

Old friend Tommy Pham could be a fit, as could Adam Duvall, who rebounded in 2023 with a season power-wise that reflected the production he was known for from 2019 to 2021. There's also Joc Pederson, who was a borderline difference-making bat in 2018 and 2019, and an All-Star in 2022, when he resurrected his career with the Giants.

Pederson didn't have his best year in 2023 in his second season in the Bay Area, but he was an above average offensive performer, will not be attached to a qualifying offer, is still relatively young (entering his age-32 season), and has the ability to pop 25 or 30 homers.

As far as the trade market, it's possible the Padres make superstar Juan Soto available with him a year away from free agency and San Diego needing to trim payroll. But they could also keep him and make one more run at a title -- though the danger there is losing Soto after the 2024 season for nothing but draft pick compensation.

The Prospects

Following their trade-deadline dealing, the Mets are oozing with high-impact position player prospects, including a trio of outfielders.

Ryan Clifford probably has the best power potential of any of the Mets' minor league outfielders, but his ETA is 2025.

And while Jett Williams -- who has a chance to debut at some point in 2024 -- can play center field in addition to shortstop, second base might be his eventual home.

That brings us to 23-year-old Drew Gilbert, who should open the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse, putting him just a phone call away from the majors.

Gilbert raked for Double-A Binghamton after being acquired along with Clifford in the deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Astros. In 154 plate appearances over 35 games for Binghamton, Gilbert hit .325/.423/.561 with six homers, seven doubles, and two triples.

Gilbert's likely arrival in the bigs next season should provide a jolt, and could lead to some reshuffling in the outfield.