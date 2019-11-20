Fill in the blank: Write your own 2019 recap

The 2019 NASCAR season is officially in the books, and we‘re clocking out early. Instead of us writing an article to sum up our thoughts on the year, it‘s up to you, reader, to write your own end-of-the season recap while the rest of us get a head start on Googling the best way to make Thanksgiving dinner. Simply fill in the blanks and you‘re on your way.

It‘s hard to believe the 2019 NASCAR season is already in the books! Time has surely flown by since

—Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500Joey Logano won the damn warMatt DiBenedetto took over the No. 95 carCorey LaJoie drove a car with his face on itRyan Preece and Daniel Hemric were Xfinity Series regularsmy heart was ripped out because Paul Menard announced retirement.

In the end, there was quite a Championship 4:

—Kevin Harvick,Kyle Busch,Martin Truex Jr.,Denny Hamlin,Garrett Smithley,

—Kevin Harvick,Kyle Busch,Martin Truex Jr.,Denny Hamlin,Greg Biffle,

—Kevin Harvick,Kyle Busch,Martin Truex Jr.,Denny Hamlin,Christopher Bell,

and

—Kevin HarvickKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Denny Hamlinthe one who shall not be named.

In the end, I feel so

—thrilledconfusedannoyedENRAGEDbaffledexcitedpumpedKyle Busch won it all.

This season gave us some new faces in Victory Lane, like

—Alex BowmanJustin Haleycrew chief Chris GabehartKyle Busch with a beard.

I can‘t wait for the next first-time winner, who will probably be

—Christopher BellTyler ReddickCole CusterMatt DiBenedettoRyan PreeceWilliam ByronTy DillonBubba WallaceJimmie Johnsonyounger than me.

I think the best comeback of 2019 was

—Chase Elliott at the Charlotte road courseDenny Hamlin returning to Victory LaneDenny Hamlin‘s Joey Logano impressionBubba Wallace spinning Kyle Busch at Watkins GlenRyan Blaney‘s lusciously long hair.

Seeing that really made me feel

—warm and fuzzy insideimpressedagainsurprisedthe shrine in my closest was worth all the effort.

Can you believe

—Joe Gibbs Racing won half the racesJimmie Johnson missed the playoffsClint Bowyer didn‘t win a raceJustin Haley won a raceDavid Ragan retiredPaul Menard left usTy Dillon won two stages?

Maybe next year

—my favorite drivermy least favorite driverKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickDenny HamlinJoey LoganoKyle LarsonRyan BlaneyBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerChase ElliottWilliam ByronAlex BowmanKurt BuschAric AlmirolaRyan NewmanErik JonesDaniel SuarezJimmie JohnsonPaul MenardChris BuescherAustin DillonMatt DiBenedettoRicky Stenhouse Jr.Ty DillonDaniel HemricRyan PreeceMichael McDowellBubba WallaceCorey LaJoieDavid RaganMatt TifftReed SorensonQuin HouffRoss ChastainLandon CassillChristopher BellTyler ReddickCole Custer,

the

—greatest and my favoriteworst and my least favorite,

will do the same thing.

When the checkered flag flew in Miami, we said goodbye to

—David RaganPaul MenardDarrell WaltripMatt DiBenedetto driving the No. 95Daniel Hemric at Richard Childress RacingDaniel Suarez in the No. 41Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17Chris Buescher racing the No. 37crew chief Mike Wheelercrew chief Brian Pattiecrew chief Danny Stockmanthe pointy-nose Camaromy dreadful Fantasy Live team,

which made me feel

—sadangryexcitedentitledannoyedconfusedheartbrokenecstaticexcited

beyond words. It was a good run.

Hands down, the best finish of the year was

—Jimmie Johnson wrecking everybody in the ClashDenny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500Joey Logano holding off his teammate at Las VegasKyle Busch‘s 200th winwhen Alex Bowman won at ChicagolandJustin Haley‘s upset at DaytonaKurt Busch edging his brother at KentuckyErik Jones winning DarlingtonRyan Blaney‘s photo finish at TalladegaDenny Hamlin‘s clutch performance at ISM RacewayKyle Busch winning in Miamiwhen Michael Annett and Mike Harmon shared desserts at Applebee‘s

because it was so

—awesomeunexpectednecessaryconfusingoverduegood for my fantasy team.

To say the least,

—I wasI was not

—shockedpleaseddispleasedvery happyvery unhappyastonisheda proud fan

to see that one unfold!

My championship pick for 2020 is

—Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickDenny HamlinJoey LoganoKyle LarsonRyan BlaneyBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerChase ElliottWilliam ByronAlex BowmanKurt BuschAric AlmirolaRyan NewmanErik JonesDaniel SuarezJimmie JohnsonPaul MenardChris BuescherAustin DillonMatt DiBenedettoRicky Stenhouse Jr.Ty DillonDaniel HemricRyan PreeceMichael McDowellBubba WallaceCorey LaJoieDavid RaganMatt TifftReed SorensonQuin HouffRoss ChastainLandon CassillChristopher BellTyler ReddickCole Custera secretunknown

based on 2019‘s performance, that was, to say the least,

—magicalperfectbeautifulfantasticdisappointingunexpecteddisastrousthe highest of highsthe lowest of lowstypicalatypical.

What excites me most about 2020 is

—Christopher Bell in the Cup SeriesTyler Reddick in the Cup SeriesCole Custer in the Cup SeriesKyle Busch going for two in a rowRicky Stenhouse Jr. in his new rideChris Buescher in his new ridewearing my shiny new mercha new beginningthe Daytona 500friendly and constructive banter on Twitterhitting the reset button on my fantasy teamDenny Hamlin‘s revengewatching the races from home — it‘s me, David Ragan!watching the races lurking in the woods — it‘s me, Paul Menard!.

That‘ll make me happier than

—Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickDenny HamlinJoey LoganoKyle LarsonRyan BlaneyBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerChase ElliottWilliam ByronAlex BowmanKurt BuschAric AlmirolaRyan NewmanErik JonesDaniel SuarezJimmie JohnsonPaul MenardChris BuescherAustin DillonMatt DiBenedettoRicky Stenhouse Jr.Ty DillonDaniel HemricRyan PreeceMichael McDowellBubba WallaceCorey LaJoieDavid RaganMatt TifftReed SorensonQuin HouffRoss ChastainLandon CassillChristopher BellTyler ReddickCole Custer

—at the hair salondoing his best to rake leavesshopping for Christmas giftsat the all-you-can-eat buffetgiving a speech at my weddingon a roller coasterdancing, shirtlessjugglingsigning an autographhanging out with me on the weekendreading all those letters I wroteout on the townreading my screenplaygiving me a ride home from workhiding in a box underneath my Christmas treewalking into the gymback in 1997with a flamethrowerdriving a car with his face on the hoodwinning all 36 racesplaying laser tagdancing with mesinging karaokewearing a shirt with my face on itsitting next to me on the airplanehaving the time of his life on a merry-go-round! At The Disco.