It‘s time for two weeks off from racing, so we‘re checked out until the first week of August. Won‘t you help us write a blog about the 2021 season so far while we sip some coconut water by the pool?

Can you believe it? Two whole weeks off for the NASCAR Cup Series! It‘s going to be a —longquickpainfulrelaxingfleetingvery interestingquite uneventfulsports-filled couple of weeks until —the Olympic Games endNASCAR returnsWatkins Glenthese dreaded two weeks endthe kids go back to schoolHendrick Motorsports wins all the races again.

As a —Anthony AlfredoAric AlmirolaChristopher BellJosh BilickiRyan BlaneyAlex BowmanChase BriscoeChris BuescherKurt BuschKyle BuschWilliam ByronRoss ChastainCole CusterMatt DiBenedettoAustin DillonChase ElliottDenny HamlinKevin HarvickQuin HouffErik JonesBrad KeselowskiCorey LaJoieKyle LarsonJoey LoganoMichael McDowellBJ McLeodRyan NewmanRyan PreeceTyler ReddickRicky Stenhouse Jr.Daniel SuarezMartin Truex Jr.Bubba WallaceCody Ware fan, I never thought I‘d see —so many wins this seasonsuch a disappointing seasonmy guy in playoff contentionzero wins so farone win so fartwo wins so farthree wins so farfour wins so farKyle Busch twerking on Instagram. That made me feel so —excitedpumped upsadhopefuldistraughtweirdtiredstrange inside!

Perhaps the only thing that —surprised meupset meangered meshocked megave me pleasuremade my daytook my breath awaymade me want to pick a new drivermade me want to take up a new hobby more was when —Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500Christopher Bell won the Daytona Road CourseKyle Larson won a bunch of racesDaniel Suarez gave Truex a bump-and-run for the lead at BristolJoey Logano won the Bristol Dirt RaceAlex Bowman won three racesKurt Busch won at AtlantaAric Almirola hoisted the lobsterthe silly season dominoes started fallingKyle Larson blew a tire one corner short of winning at Pocono.

While the season started out with a lot of —surprisesdifferent winnersmomentumshakeupsopinions from people on Twitter, through the spring, the big story was —Hendrick Motorsports dominancetrips to new tracksno wins for Denny Hamlinno wins for Kevin HarvickKyle Busch winning a race while stuck in fourth gearbad luck for Stewart-Haas RacingHendrick Motorsports finishing 1-2-3-4 at DoverChip Ganassi Racing shake-and-bakeopinions from people on Twitter. Talk about a —heroicnewtotal teamvery historicquite unprecedented

effort!

Even though he hasn‘t won a race yet this season, I think —Anthony AlfredoJosh BilickiChase BriscoeChris BuescherRoss ChastainCole CusterMatt DiBenedettoAustin DillonDenny HamlinKevin HarvickQuin HouffErik JonesCorey LaJoieMichael McDowellBJ McLeodRyan NewmanRyan PreeceTyler ReddickRicky Stenhouse Jr.Daniel SuarezBubba WallaceCody Ware is next to visit —Victory Lanethe drive-thru during a red flaga new teamthe playoffsme at my house.

He‘s had one —heck of alongfrustratingmemorableforgettablehungry2020-esque season. I guess you could say he‘s —hungryreadyexcitedlookingsearchingtrying outprepared forbuilt forinvited for —winsvictorylunchsuccessspeeda new teama haircuta new jobdinnerchangeP.F. Chang‘s!

Silly season has really had me —confusedoverwhelmedexcitedsurprisedthrowing out my old merch, too. The most —surprisingdisappointingexcitinghead-scratchingunexpectedconfusing to me was how —Trackhouse Racing bought Chip Ganassi RacingAustin Cindric is going to the No. 2.Todd Gordon is retiringBrad Keselowski joining Roush Fenway RacingKaulig Racing is joining the Cup SeriesGMS Racing is joining the Cup SeriesHarrison Burton is joining Wood Brothers RacingMatt DiBenedetto was replacedRyan Newman was replacedKurt Busch hasn‘t yet announced his plans. I think it can be summed up in one word:—crazywildunpredictablesillysadexcitingunexpectedand I don‘t know what that word is.

Well, summer is calling, and that can only mean one thing: time for some —hot dogssunburnpoison ivyOlympicscornholeYouTubepoolside beersmindless fun on NASCAR.comTwitter arguments with strangersmore Kyle Busch twerking videos!