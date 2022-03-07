Filippo Ganna takes early lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after winning opening day time trial

Filippo Ganna - Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 latest stage results Tadej Pogacar Mark Cavendish - - GETTY IMAGES

Filippo Ganna won the opening stage at Tirreno-Adriatico after the Italian powered his way round the 13.9-kilometre time trial course at the Lido di Camaiore in Viareggio to take hold of the leader's jersey at the seven-day race.

It was the world time trial champion's third win of the season, but the first at WorldTour level, with the Ineos Grenadiers rider suggesting in his post-race interview that he is already thinking about this month's Milan-Sanremo, the first monument of the season, that takes place on March 19.

Ganna completed the panflat course in 15min 17sec, 11sec quicker than Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), while defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), fresh from winning Strade Bianche at the weekend, was third at 18sec.

“Today it was a special race,” Ganna said. “I have pushed a lot for the team to come here because I love this race, and today I showed how much I want to win this race. It's an important result for me and the team and now we think about tomorrow.

“When we started it was a lot of headwind, and I think 'ah, today is hard' but then after the turn, you see the speed improve, stayed at 55kph. It's a special race and a special result. At the moment it's a good time gap but tomorrow is a hard day with a sprint and we'll see how it concerns the jersey.

“For sure I'll support the team like Richie [Porte] and Richard [Carapaz]. Then we'll see if my legs are ready to arrive in more stages. For sure we need to save a little energy because in less than two weeks we have a special race in Italy [Milan-Sanremo], and I want to arrive with good legs.”

Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) was the highest-placed Briton in fifth at 25sec having spent much of the afternoon in the hotseat after clocking the fastest time of the day before he was ousted by Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) who eventually finished fourth at 18sec.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), the 2020 Giro d'Italia champion, produced a strong ride finishing 14th fastest at 42sec, with his team-mate Richard Carapaz, himself a former Giro winner, 5sec down on the Londoner.

Tirreno-Adriatico continues on Tuesday with the 219km second stage from Camaiore to Sovicille, and concludes on Sunday.