Filipino center Kai Sotto of the NBL to declare for 2022 NBA draft

Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League, announced on Thursday he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft.

Sotto, a former four-star prospect from the Philippines, averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field in 23 games with the 36ers. He produced perhaps his best game of the season on April 10 after recording a career-high 21 points.

He previously signed with the NBA G League Ignite for the 2020-21 season but never suited up due to prior obligations with the Philippines national team. He was the first international player to sign a contract with the G League.

Kai Sotto today announced that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. We’re backing you all the way Kai! 💪#WeAreSixers pic.twitter.com/BgXTQZ6S2N — Adelaide 36ers (@Adelaide36ers) April 28, 2022

Sotto is not projected to be selected by most mock drafts, but he will have the opportunity to improve his positioning in private workouts with teams. He could also be a candidate to participate in the draft combine next month.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

French guard Hugo Besson of the NBL declares for NBA draft French guard Ousmane Dieng of the NBL declares for 2022 NBA draft Kevin Durant recently showed love to NBA G League prospect Kai Sotto

List