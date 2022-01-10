Filip Hronek with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

WTVR

Jacob Whaley’s family said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the 34-year-old’s car slid into a ditch in Hanover County during the snowstorm. The location where his abandoned car was found was near the line Hanover County shares with both Spotsylvania and Louisa counties. “He was trying to find a path through the woods because there is a neighborhood that he lives that he could’ve gotten to and walked right across the street and been able to get home,” sister Angela Whaley said.