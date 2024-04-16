Filip Gustavsson with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings
Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/15/2024
Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/15/2024
Fernandez, 41, joined the Kings ahead of last season and helped get them to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.