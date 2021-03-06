Filer leads Omaha women to upset of No. 21 South Dakota St

Associated Press
·2 min read

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Josie Filer scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Omaha became the first No. 8 seed to defeat the top seed in the Summit League women’s tournament, shutting down 21st-ranked South Dakota State 52-40 on Saturday.

To get their first-ever win over a ranked team, the Mavericks limited SDSU to 22.4% shooting and forced 20 turnovers, ending the Jackrabbits’ 18-game winning streak. South Dakota State was 6 of 24 from 3-point range, 7 of 34 inside the arc.

The Jackrabbits did fine defensively but the loss of Summit League player of the year Myah Selland, who missed the last three games of the regular season with a leg injury, finally caught up to them.

The Jackrabbits, who swept Mavericks 62-50 and 64-54 in an 18-0 regular season, came in averaging 71.8 points a game while Omaha allowed 71.4.

In the last game before reeling off 18-straight wins, SDSU scored 48 points, shot 33.3% and had 21 turnovers, all season-worsts.

Mariah Murdie had career highs of six steals and five blocks to go with nine points and five rebounds for Omaha (6-12). Sarah Schmitt had six assists.

Tylee Irvin and Paiton Burckhard scored 10 points apiece for the Jackrabbits (21-3), who had won eight straight in the series and are now 31-4 in the tournament.

Omaha had a 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers with 14 steals and 26-12 on points in the paint. The Mavericks were 2 of 11 from 3-point range, shot just 39% overall and went 14 of 24 from the foul line.

