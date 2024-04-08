Australian team launch racism investigation after Frank Lomani is called ‘black c---’

Frank Lomani was sent off during Fijian Drua's match with Melbourne Rebels last week - Getty Images/Asanka Ratnayake

Frank Lomani, the Fiji scrum-half, has received an apology from the Melbourne Rebels after he was allegedly called a “black c---” by one of the club’s supporters while playing for Fijian Drua last week.

Lomani was sent off for a dangerous elbow to the back of the head of Josh Canham in the second half, and is to have his red card reviewed by a foul play review committee on Monday.

WOW 🤯 A brain explosion from Frank Lomani and he sees red 🟥



↳ Super Rugby Pacific. Rebels v Fijian Drua, live now. Every Match. Ad-free. Live & On Demand on the Home of Rugby, Stan Sport.#StanSportAU #SuperRugbyPacific #REBvDRU pic.twitter.com/5hkqBMFTO4 — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) April 5, 2024

As Lomani took his seat on the bench, television footage captured him then standing up and angrily moving his chair while turning towards the crowd. A complaint of racist abuse was subsequently made, with reports in Australia suggesting that Lomani was allegedly called a “black c---”.

Footage captured by 9News in Australia later showed a spectator dressed in a Rebels shirt and scarf being removed by stadium officials, with another spectator nearby shouting “racist” and “shame on you”.

A statement released by Fijian Drua on Monday read: “The Fijian Drua are shocked at the alleged racial abuse suffered by one of our players during Friday night’s match against the Rebels in Melbourne. Clearly, there is no place for racism of any kind anywhere. We all have a duty to protect players and staff from situations which go against the values of our game.

“We are thankful to the Melbourne Rebels for reaching out with an apology and for assuring us that an investigation to identify the person(s) at fault is under way. We note that the tournament [Super Rugby Pacific] is also independently assessing the matter. We’re also providing Frank Lomani with the support he needs at this time.

“The alleged actions of one or two individuals will not affect the warm relationship we have with rugby fans in Melbourne, which is truly one of the world’s great sporting cities.”

Lomani was a key part of Fiji’s run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals last year, playing a pivotal role in the win over Australia.

Mick Byrne, Fijian Drua’s head coach, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the spectator should receive a lifetime ban.

“It’s a disgrace,” Byrne said. “Our players need to be protected. It’s ridiculous that someone is going to come to a game and stoop to that level in 2024.

“You lose your right to come and watch the football live. If they’re able to get hold of this guy and he is a Rebels member, then I would expect him to no longer be a member of the Rebels. Watch it at home in the safety of your own lounge room and you can say what you like because no one can hear you.

“There’s never been a reason to say it but in 2024, you have to be aware that it’s unacceptable behaviour. It’s ridiculous. These Fijian players provide some of the best spectacles of the game ... and yet they’re exposed to this low behaviour. It blows my mind.”

Fijian Drua had a second player, Jone Koroiduadua, shown a red card six minutes from time for a headbutt in a 41-20 defeat.

