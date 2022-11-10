Figuring out the Pac-12 bowl puzzle

Field Level Media

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men's basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament. Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university President Greg Woodward on Monday, the eve of the first game of the season, which will be the school's last at the Division I level. In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program ''to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.'' He cited a preseason scrimmage at Dartmouth in late October when one of his players was injured and wasn't immediately tended to because the school did not send an athletic trainer with the team.