'Figuring myself out': Baseball, hurdles of life lead Xavier Fosbenner to Joplin

Jun. 11—About 10 weeks ago, Xavier Fosbenner was considering hanging his cleats up and stepping away from the game of baseball. A lot had happened, and he thought it might be time to focus on work and other parts of life.

"(Brian) Daly texted me out of nowhere asking me if I wanted to play for the (Joplin) Outlaws," Fosbenner said. "He told me about the new league, and I was in, obviously."

Fosbenner said it was a shock that Daly texted him. He pitched for Daly once as a member of the Nevada Griffons in 2021. They competed against the Joplin Outlaws at the time in the MINK League.

"I didn't feel like I had anyone to reach out to me to get me back into playing," Fosbenner said.

Opportunities arose for him to potentially coach after officiating some games as an umpire in the St. Louis area. He was considering that as his next step.

"Then Daly calls and piques my interest. Now I'm back out here enjoying it," Fosbenner added.

"I had heard about some stuff that had happened. From a talent perspective and an evaluator's spot that I'm in, he's got electric stuff. To be able to give him an opportunity to come back and the character he has ... he's a great kid," Daly said.

'Figured out'

Flash back to last year, Fosbenner had made a choice to move away from his parents for the first time.

He grew up around San Diego and first attended Folsom Lake College in Folsom, California. Then the family moved to Tennessee, and Fosbenner transferred to Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.

He chose to move to St. Louis to attend Missouri Baptist University. But once he arrived, he felt that the $200 to his name wasn't going to be enough.

"I figured it would be a better idea to just work and pay for rent instead of relying on my parents," Fosbenner said. "It ended up working out pretty great. Before I left, Dad told me to just stay back. But me, being hardheaded, I said, 'Screw it. I'm going up there to figure it out myself.'"

So at age 21, he did exactly that. He went to St. Louis, took a year off of baseball and got a job to work and pay for his rent. He maintained good body shape to stay in condition for baseball and did workouts, but he did not play baseball all year.

He used the year to get things "figured out."

"It was different on my own for the first time," Fosbenner admitted. "I was figuring stuff out for myself and figuring myself out too."

Something was wrong

In the middle of figuring himself out as a young adult on his own, Fosbenner got a message from his dad, Robert, on Sept. 14 — the birthday of his mother, Lisa — that they needed to meet. His immediate thought was something was wrong. His first reaction was sending a text to his brother, Emery.

At a hotel that evening, Fosbenner's father told him that his older brother had died.

His brother worked as an emergency medical technician in Texas and had been feeling sick. He missed a few consecutive days of work and after awhile, his workplace knew something was wrong.

So Fosbenner sat out from baseball for a season, was working to figure out life on his own and then had the death of his brother thrown on top of that.

He mentioned toughness being a trait of his brother's and that potentially playing a role in him trying to fight through the sickness on his own.

You could see that same thing in him as he decided to leave home despite not being the most prepared. He said that as a boy he also saw that in his dad.

His parents are a big part of helping him get through this last year or so from stepping away from baseball. His mother has checked in from time to time to make sure everything is OK, and he's thankful for that. Those calls or texts have been helpful through the loss and being away from home.

Fosbenner admitted he should probably start calling his mom a bit more.

"It's definitely been a hurdle. I don't know where I'd be without my parents. Finding out that I have the strength, that they have the strength, to get over it has been nice," he said.

He keeps Emery with him on the mound. Prior to every start, the right-handed pitcher will draw "E7" into the mound. The E is for Emery, of course, and 7 was his favorite number.

Back in the game

That loss of his brother is what coach Daly had heard about. After time had passed, he wanted to give Fosbenner a shot to chase his dream again.

"I said, 'Let's run this thing back now that you've had some time to channel this personal stuff and get you back out there and see what we can do for you moving forward,'" Daly said.

Getting the opportunity to step back out on the mound is important for Fosbenner.

"It means a lot. Me, personally, I didn't feel like I did enough to impress him to think of me as an asset," Fosbenner said.

Daly calls Fosbenner a team leader — a leader by example through "working his butt off."

2021 was Fosbenner's first season as a pitcher in the Folsom Lake College program. In high school, he was a center fielder.

"It wouldn't be the first time you see a position guy turn into a pitcher and end up making it. There's quite a few of those stories, even in the big leagues," Daly said.

This opportunity in Joplin is what Fosbenner says has allowed him to find his love for the game again.

And it will continue as he received an offer to play at Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Fosbenner — through a redshirt year and not playing last year — still has three years of eligibility left.

Southeast Arkansas is also where Daly works as a pitching coach for the Sharks.

"I'm excited to get down there and see what the crew's all about," Fosbenner said. "It's definitely a second opportunity."