Figuring out Miles Sanders' future as Eagles' RB enters final contract year

Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata were all drafted in 2018, and since none of them were 1st-round picks, all were due to become unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season without new contracts.

The Eagles waited. Training camp came and went, the season began, and none of them had a new contract.

There was no reason for the Eagles to rush into anything until they were sure. Could Sweat become the feared pass rusher that 2017 1st-round pick Derek Barnett never became? Could Goedert ultimately replace all-time great Eagle Zach Ertz? Could Maddox lock down the slot? Could Mailata handle left tackle after his training camp competition with Andre Dillard?

The answers came gradually.

Sweat had an impressive training camp and then started off the season with a terrific performance in the season opener against the Falcons. The Eagles had seen enough. A few days after the opener, Sweat signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension that runs through 2024.

Mailata played like a beast in the preseason, and a day before the season began he pocketed $64 million over four years.

Geodert, in his first four games after the Zach Ertz trade, caught 14 passes for 213 yards. Goedert signed a four-year, $57 million deal in mid-November.

Maddox, who had not played well at outside corner last year, showed a real flair for the slot, and in mid-November he got $22.5 million over three years.

And just like that the Eagles had four key pieces to move forward with. Sweat and Mailata are 24, Maddox is 25 and Goedert was 26 at the time and has since turned 27.

The more quality young players you can draft and develop and re-sign, the less you have to dip into free agency, where the players are older, the prices are higher and the return rate is lower.

All of which brings us to Miles Sanders.

He’s now where Sweat, Goedert, Maddox and Mailata were a year ago, heading into his 4th season, due to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Don’t count on it. He’s not going anywhere.

You better believe the Eagles look at Sanders exactly the same way today as they looked at those four guys from the 2017 draft a year ago.

As a critical building block for the future.

I keep hearing speculation that the Eagles will let Sanders leave when his contract runs out because they don't like to pay running backs because of the injury risks and short shelf lives. And the Eagles haven't signed a RB to a significant contract extension since LeSean McCoy in 2012.

But as long as he looks healthy and productive coming out of training camp, I'd be shocked if Sanders doesn’t get a contract extension of his own this fall.

Sanders’ production is elite. The only real question is his health, and when you have a generational talent you gladly risk an injury or two to make sure you don’t lose him.

Three stats that demonstrate just how remarkably gifted the 24-year-old Sanders is:

✔ At 5.04 yards per carry, Sanders has the 8th-highest rushing average in NFL history among running backs with at least 500 career carries. That figure is higher than every running back in the Hall of Fame with the exception of Jim Brown (5.18).

✔ Sanders is one of only seven running backs to begin his career with three straight seasons of 750 rushing yards and a 4.5 average or better. The others are Brown, Earl Campbell, Nick Chubb, Abner Haynes, Barry Sanders and Gale Sayers.

✔ Sanders has averaged 5.3 and 5.5 yards per carry the last two years. He’s only the 9th player in NFL history with consecutive seasons with 750 rushing yards and at least a 5.3 average.

I know how talented Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott are. I know how well Jordan Howard played this year. I know the Eagles were able to run the ball well when Sanders was hurt. I know he hasn’t made an impact lately as a receiver. I know he didn’t get in the end zone last year. And I know how hard it’s been for Sanders to stay healthy. He hasn’t played more than six games in a row without getting hurt since he was a rookie in 2019.

But injuries are a fact of life for running backs. Only three played all 17 games this year and only seven others played more than 14 games. Sanders played 12.

My hunch considering the injuries and the number of other good running backs scheduled to become free agents after 2022 is that it will take something closer to $5 ½ million per year than $8 million per year to get a deal done, and that’s a fair deal for both sides.

I can’t imagine Sanders going anywhere.

The Eagles are trying to load up on young talent. Not get rid of it.