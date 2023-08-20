Figuring out what they have

Aug. 20—MOSCOW — The Idaho football team's coaching staff used its scrimmage on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome to rest its starters and evaluate the second and third stringers.

The Vandals' starters saw limited action, with the afternoon's first play featuring a familiar connection between preseason All-Big Sky conference honorees quarterback Gevani McCoy and receiver Jermaine Jackson.

McCoy located the speedster in the middle of the field for a 25-yard gain.

The 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner saw the field twice more during the two-hour event, with his final drive ending in an interception.

In a two-minute drive scenario where the defense was leading by two, redshirt freshman Dwayne McDougle jumped McCoy's pass and slid down to secure the "win" for the defense.

"I think I sealed the deal," McDougle said. "I think I'll be seeing the field a lot these coming weeks."

Here's what we learned following Saturday's scrimmage:

Unleashing the dogs

The Vandals' third and fourth-string quarterbacks, Jack Wagner and Hogan Carmichael, were live during the scrimmage.

This allowed Idaho's pass rush to come alive for the first time all camp, with the group tallying four sacks.

Redshirt sophomore Malakai Williams led the bunch with two quarterback takedowns, with sophomore Amarii Notice and freshman Trevor Williams having one each.

"Making the quarterback live made it feel like more of a real game," Idaho safety Tommy McCormick said. "The defensive line was finally able to get their sacks, and that's what I like to see. The D-line finally getting the respect that they deserve."

Standouts from the bottom

The Idaho coaching staff has put an emphasis on improving its depth 10 days away from its season opener against Lamar on Aug. 31 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

"We need to continue to improve our back ups because injuries are going to happen in football," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "So you're going to need to have guys step up. ... We're always trying to extend our depth."

Some key depth pieces that played well throughout Saturday's scrimmage included Wagner, Carmichael, defensive back Andrew Marshall, wide receiver Jalen Grable and running back Deshaun Buchanan.

The two backup quarterbacks had their share of highlight plays, with Carmiachel throwing two touchdown passes.

The Bend, Ore., native's highlight throw was a 45-yard back shoulder toss to Jalen Grable.

Grable had a couple of solid grabs throughout the scrimmage, including a sideline grab from Wagner that went for a 15-yard gain.

Wagner was able to take advantage of him being live. He was able to evade pressure and make plays with his legs and his arm.

"It was nice to see him extend some plays," Eck said. "When you're not truly tackling the quarterback, it's hard to see a quarterback's knack to extend plays."

The two backup quarterbacks tested Marshall several times while he was on an island, and he rose to the occasion every time, not allowing a single deep connection.

Buchanan was probably the Vandals' best runner throughout the scrimmage, recording several positive carries while receiving a pretty hefty load.

Some battles have concluded

Saturday's scrimmage put an end to the Vandals' fall camp as well as several position battles that persisted throughout its duration.

Eck confirmed the end of several battles, including the third receiver spot, the second tight end spot, the weakside linebacker spot, and second corner spot.

Redshirt junior Terez Traynor will be Idaho's third receiver, with Coastal Carolina transfer TJ Ivy Jr. earring the second tight end spot.

Redshirt freshman Jack Layne will be the Vandals' weakside linebacker and Ormanie Arnold will play opposite Marcus Harris at corner.

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks