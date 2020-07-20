Olympic figure skater, world champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20 after fall in Russia

Olympic figure skater and former world champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya died on Friday in Moscow after falling out of a sixth-floor window, according to the AFP.

She was 20.

According to the report, Russian media said she left a note reading “lyublyu,” which translates to “Love” in English.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya’s passing,” Ice Skating Australia president Peter Lynch said in a statement. “A brilliant athlete with incredible drive and determination that was nurtured by our friends at the Russian Skating Federation, but then found a new home here in Australia forming an incredible pair skating partnership with Australian Harley Windsor. “Together they did what many thought impossible, becoming Junior World and Junior Grand Prix Champions before moving onto the Olympic Winter Games. The partnership was developed with visionary Australian coaches Andre and Galina Pachin. Together they created greatness that will rest in the Australian record books for many years. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to her and Harley’s families. The worldwide sport of figure skating mourns your loss.”

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia, but obtained Australian citizenship in 2018 to compete under their flag. She competed alongside partner Harley Windsor and won the junior world title in Japan in 2017, the first Australian skaters to win an International Skating Union Championship title. They finished in first at the Tallinn Trophy in Estonia in 2017, too. The duo competed at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, together, though finished outside of the top 16.

Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February shortly after she was diagnosed with epilepsy, her coach Andrei Khekalo told the AFP. She also suffered from depression, he said.

“Words can not describe how I feel right now,” Windsor wrote on Instagram. “I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest in peace Katia.”

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who won a pairs alongside Harley Windsor (right) world title in 2017 and competed in the 2018 Olympics for Australia, died on Friday in Moscow. (Photo by Christof Stache/AFP)

