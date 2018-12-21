We have to figure it out - Harden philosophical after Rockets lose Paul to hamstring injury

James Harden says the Houston Rockets will simply have to "figure it out" after Chris Paul injured his left hamstring in Thursday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Experienced point guard Paul was hurt during the second quarter of the 101-99 loss, which snapped a five-match winning streak.

After the game, head coach Mike D'Antoni said "it'll be some time" when asked about Paul's expected absence and the 33-year-old is set to have a scan back in Houston on Friday.

Paul noticeably missed Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors last season with a similar problem to his right hamstring, but reigning NBA MVP Harden says the Rockets must find a way to cope.

"We've got to figure it out," he told reporters. "Injuries happen."

Rockets guard Eric Gordon accepted Paul will be a big loss to the team, not least for his playmaking abilities.

"It's definitely tough because he's a big-time playmaker and ball handler for us," he said.

"In this offense you need all of the playmaking that you can have and usually me, Chris, and James have the ball in our hands trying to play-make for other people and provide good scoring.

"It's definitely going to be tough. But we've just got to make adjustments and play even better."

The defeat left the Rockets on a 16-15 record and eighth in the West, with the team having lost just 17 in the whole of the previous regular season.