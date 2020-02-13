Figueroa carries St. John's over Providence 80-69

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) -- LJ Figueroa had 19 points as St. John's topped Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for St. John's (14-11, 3-9 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added 13 points. Marcellus Earlington had 12 points.

Alpha Diallo had 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Friars (13-12, 6-6). A.J. Reeves added 12 points and six rebounds. David Duke had 12 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated St. John's 63-58 on Jan. 15. St. John's matches up against Xavier at home on Monday. Providence faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com