Medical Apparel Brand Figs to Outfit Staff at Paris, Los Angeles Olympics

It’s not just the athletes who will be sporting special uniforms for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Thanks to Figs, the health care professionals working the Games will also have their own distinct wardrobe.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based medical apparel brand has signed a multiyear agreement with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to outfit the 250-plus workers at both the Paris Games this July as well as those slated for Los Angeles in the summer of 2028.

The limited-edition collection of Team USA-inspired apparel will feature a red, white and blue palette as well as Team USA Medical Team emblems and branding.

To commemorate the collection, Figs will launch an omnichannel promotional campaign in July in Paris, where the medical staff and volunteers will be honored for their work. For those not able to be in Paris, the company will also host a celebratory Team USA event in New York City as well that month.

“We are excited to enter into this relationship with Figs, with an ultimate goal of recognizing the amazing medical staff that works tirelessly behind the scenes to support the world’s greatest athletes — both on and off the field of play,” said Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer of the USOPC. “We look forward to working closely with Figs through 2028 to ensure that we continue honoring these incredibly talented and committed professionals in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Team USA, marking a significant milestone in our shared commitment to support our invaluable health care professionals,” said Trina Spear, chief executive officer of Figs. “This joint initiative is truly inspiring and we are honored to stand alongside Team USA and the USOPC in our commitment to supporting the awesome humans at the 2024 Summer Olympic & Paralympic Games.”

The collection will also be available for sale to the public in July and will be sold on the Figs website. The pricing is not yet available.

