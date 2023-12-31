'The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the past three games has given me a much-needed lift'

Tom Lockyer

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has released a statement thanking the club, Hatters fans, and the wider football community for their support and saying he will meet specialists in the new year to decide his footballing future.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton's match against Bournemouth on 16 December.

Speaking via Instagram he said: "I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth.

"The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.

"While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the past three games has given me a much-needed lift.

"I will be doing whatever I can, in whichever ways are possible, to help the gaffer and the club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine. Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

"Finally, I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they’ve given my family during this time."