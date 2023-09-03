Fighting Saints hold on to beat Orediggers for Copper Game bragging rights

Sep. 3—The biggest game on the Frontier football slate this week was played Thursday night with conference powers Carroll and Montana Tech squaring off in a non-conference matchup for the Copper game in Butte at the Alumni Coliseum.The Fighting Saints played spoiler on the road by taking home a 21-19 win over the Orediggers.

Bigfork product and Carroll running back Cormac Benn made his presence felt early with the game's first touchdown on his lone carry of the night.

Duncan Kraft led the charge for the Fighting Saints with a touchdown and 92 yards on the ground.

Flathead grad Blake Counts carried the rock 15 times for 95 yards and came up with a huge 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with 4:51 to play that brought the score to 21-19 and gave the Orediggers a fighting chance late.

Carroll College will host Tech later this year as the two teams meet again to end the season on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Helena.

Rocky Mountain 45, MSU-Northern 0

After snapping a 13-game losing streak last week, MSU-Northern fell at home to Rocky Mountain, 45-0. Zaire Wilcox found the end zone twice and picked up 96 yards on 21 carries to lead the Rocky Mountain offense.

Washington State transfer quarterback Luke Holcomb threw two touchdown passes and was 15-26 passing for 142 yards for the Battlin' Bears.

Montana Western 38, Eastern Oregon 14

Bulldogs quarterback Michael Palandri shredded the Eastern Oregon defense through the air for 329 yards and four touchdowns on 17-26 passing. Palandri found Jon Kirkley four times for two scores and 79 yards. Dylan Shipley also had a big day receiving for the Bulldogs finishing with four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 16

The College of Idaho trailed Southern Oregon 3-0 after one quarter but after that the Yotes offense came alive and strung together three consecutive 14 point quarters to run away with the victory. Andy Peters had two touchdown passes for College of Idaho and 212 yards on 16 of 24 passing. Peters connected with Jon Schofield for one touchdown through the air and Schofield found the endzone twice on the ground for three total on the day. Brock Richardson hauled in eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown for the Yotes.

Southern Oregon kicker Brian Batres drilled three field goals on the day including a 48-yarder.