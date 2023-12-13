Fighting through pain to take down Cavs is good preparation for Magic’s 2-game set with Celtics

Paolo Banchero was yelling at the TV in the Magic locker room in support of his teammates while he was getting his right ankle taped up hoping to return to Monday night’s game against the Cavaliers.

The second-year forward exited the 10-point victory with a minute left in the third quarter after rolling his ankle before returning midway through the fourth to help lift Orlando past Cleveland at Amway Center.

The toughness could be key entering this weekend’s baseball series between two of the top teams in the East — the Magic and the Celtics, who host Orlando at TD Garden on Friday (Bally Sports Florida, 7:30) and Sunday (Bally Sports Florida, 3).

“It really wasn’t a hard decision,” Banchero said after his 13th game with 20 points or more. “I know I might have been a little dramatic, but I really was shocked at first.

“I feel fine and I’ll be good for Friday.”

Banchero wasn’t the only member of the Magic to leave the game and return because of an ankle injury.

Reserve veteran Joe Ingles, who scored 12 points in the first half, exited midway in the third quarter due to a sprained left ankle but was able to start the fourth.

“[Paolo] and Joe just [were] showing levels and signs of their resilience, their will and their want to continue to push through to be there for their teammates,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Orlando was able to hold the Cavaliers, who’d scored 121 in a double-digit victory on their home floor last week vs. the Magic, to just 94 points on 35.3% shooting. That marked the eighth time the Magic have held their opponents to less than 100.

Mosley’s squad improved to 8-0 when doing so and that is tied for the most in the league.

That type of defense is what he hopes to see from his team when it hits the road later this week.

It’s what Orlando was able to do the first time the sides met on Black Friday at Amway Center when Boston was limited to 96 points on 40.8% shooting.

The Magic are third in the NBA in defensive rating entering Tuesday’s games, allowing just 108.7 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics are fourth at 109.

The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, for instance, are 13th at 113.2.

In defensive rebounding, the Magic are sixth at 73%.

Holding form on the road will be no easy task, especially at TD Garden where the Celtics started 10-0 and averaged 124 points.

“You continue to preach exactly what you know travels — which is defense,” Mosley said. “That’s who we are and that’s what we’ll continue to be about.”

