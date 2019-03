Current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, blasted the WWE Universe in a video poster to her personal YouTube page. This comes just days after Rousey turned heel on Monday, attacking fellow wrestler Becky Lynch during Raw. The former UFC fighter said she was 'tired of being there to entertain people.' She added that she was done taking 'notes or orders' from anyone and vowed to do whatever she wanted.

