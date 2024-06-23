Fighting Irish Wire understands why Ole Miss and USC backed out of home-and-home

There is an acute understanding of the pressures and limitations facing USC football at Fighting Irish Wire. Our partner website within the College Wire network knows that ambitious nonconference scheduling must be balanced by a few manageable games to give a team a breather during the college football season. This is why Ole Miss and USC backed out of their home-and-home series.

Irish Wire wrote:

“It was mentioned last month that USC head football coach Lincoln Riley was trying to get out of the Trojans 2024 season-opener against LSU this fall. Although he wasn’t able to do that, he and USC were able to get out of a home-and-home they were set to play in 2025-26. USC and Ole Miss will no longer meet for that home-and-home as cancelling the two games was something both programs mutually agreed on doing.

“Although the decision isn’t overly difficult to understand it still stinks for college football fans. lane kiffin returning to USC where he called plays for years and was their one-time head coach (who ended their winning streak against Notre Dame in 2010).”

