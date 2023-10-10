Fighting Irish Wire’s Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs USC defense

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off on Saturday in a massive showdown in South Bend. A lot has been made of the putrid Notre Dame offense led by coordinator Gerad Parker and the Trojan defense led by coordinator Alex Grinch. This could be a battle to see which coordinator gets fired first.

Ahead of the showdown, it’s worth examining this Notre Dame offense against this USC defense. Geoffrey Clark of Fighting Irish Wire did a deep dive into how things stack up. To put it simply, Notre Dame’s offense has the edge.

Notre Dame is 18th in passing yards per attempt, and the USC defense is 69th, allowing over seven yards per attempt.

Notre Dame is 35th in points per game with a little more than 34, and the USC defense is 76th, allowing 27 points per game.

So, a disappointing offense faces a terrible defense. That’s what’s in store for us on Saturday night.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire