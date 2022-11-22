Fighting Irish Wire’s initial thoughts about Notre Dame vs USC

We’re working with Fighting Irish Wire all week to give you tag-team coverage of Notre Dame-USC from both teams’ vantage points. In addition to reading us, you will want to follow Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski and his team.

SCENE-SETTER

Nick Shepkowski:

The sleeping giant of the rivalry that is Notre Dame-USC is starting to wake up. That noise you hear isn’t a loud truck passing by. It’s actually the giant’s alarm clock going off.

TRUTH

Shepkowski:

Yes, there is a lot of hate and a lot of winning between Michigan and Ohio State as well as Alabama and Auburn. Army and Navy is a classic you can set your watch to, but all things considered, Notre Dame-USC is the best rivalry in college football when both are ticking.

USC PLAYOFF ANGLE

“USC is the Pac-12’s only remaining hope for a CFP berth this season as the Trojans are 10-1. Utah and Oregon both have multiple losses and are out of contention. USC would theoretically have three-straight wins over ranked opponents if they can beat Notre Dame and then win the Pac-12 championship game,” Shepkowski wrote.

USC BENEFITED FROM WEEK 12 RESULTS

“Not only did USC beat crosstown rival UCLA in a thriller,” Shepkowski wrote, “but they received help elsewhere as well. Tennessee getting run out of South Carolina ended the Vols’ playoff hopes and North Carolina losing to Georgia Tech not only gives the Tar Heels a second loss but also dampens Clemson’s resume just a bit if the Tigers end up 12-1.”

CALEB WILLIAMS HEISMAN PURSUIT

“In a year we keep waiting for someone to step up and go take the Heisman Trophy, nobody quite has yet,” Shepkowski noted. “Entering rivalry weekend though the betting favorite is Caleb Williams, USC’s quarterback. A potential Heisman win by Williams this year would be the third Lincoln Riley quarterback to do so since 2017.”

IRISH WIRE CRITIQUES UCLA

“USC’s offense relies heavily on rhythm and they found it in Saturday’s second half against UCLA. The Trojans scored 28 points after halftime as UCLA seemingly tried to counter by throwing the ball all over the yard themselves instead of by leaning on running back Zach Charbonnet,” Shepkowski wrote.

Seems like a clear implied belief that Notre Dame can, will, and should lean on its running game, unlike the Bruins.

USC BALL SECURITY

“They’ve also only turned it over four times themselves, leading to an average turnover margin of 1.91 in their favor per game,” Shepkowski pointed out about the Trojans. “In their loss to Utah they forced just one turnover, which is fine in itself but telling in regards to how they keep opponents off the scoreboard.”

NOTRE DAME TURNOVER TOTALS

Shepkowski noted that Notre Dame has committed 13 turnovers and secured 13 takeaways, for a zero turnover differential.

LEAKY USC

Shepkowski cited the fact that USC allows an average of 405 yards per game, 94th in the FBS.

SHEPKOWSKI ENDORSES TULI

Shepkowski said this about Tuli Tuipulotu:

The driving force of USC’s defense comes from lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. In complete transparency, I voted him as one of my three selections to be a finalist for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s best defensive player each year.

TULI TUIPULOTU STATS

38 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 19 total tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

THE RIVALRY

Shepkowski:

I’ve had this conversation with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire multiple times. Notre Dame-USC is such a great rivalry because of the history but also because the culture clash between programs couldn’t be greater.

OUR ANALYSIS -- GAME KEYS

Game Key No. 1 for USC: Make Drew Pyne win this game by containing the Notre Dame rushing attack.

GAME KEY NO. 2

Avoid blocked punts. Fighting Irish Wire has followed the story of Notre Dame’s amazing special teams success all season long.

GAME KEY NO. 3 FOR USC

Don’t bite on play action — stay disciplined.

Stopping the run will be paramount, but Notre Dame will need to take some downfield shots to keep USC honest. Don’t get caught out of position on play fakes. Giving ND quick-strike points would be fatal.

GAME KEY NO. 4

Denis Lynch can’t miss short field goals. USC got away with this last week. This week, points are likely to be at (more of) a premium for the Trojans.

GAME KEY NO. 5

Austin Jones and Darwin Barlow — pass protection and continued production from them, in the absence of Travis Dye, makes this USC offense complete. The passing game should succeed. The running backs have to continue to do their share.

