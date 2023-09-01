Fighting Irish wire gives overview of Notre Dame football after first game of 2023 season

USC and Notre Dame are on a collision course. The two football teams will meet on October 14 in South Bend. With the huge game just a month and a half away, you will want to follow Nick Shepkowski and the rest of the team at Fighting Irish Wire for the next several weeks. Keep tabs on Notre Dame. We’re going to help you do that by checking in with Nick and Fighting Irish Wire throughout September and early October.

Let’s start with a basic question we put to Nick Shepkowski about Notre Dame’s 42-3 romp over Navy: Was that game about Navy being bad or Notre Dame being great?

“In a truly politically correction fashion it was both,” Shepkowski told us. “Navy hasn’t won a lot of football games lately and that trend won’t change this year. That said, Notre Dame looked good in every area. The offensive line was dominant against a run defense that was actually one of the nation’s best a year ago and the defense overcame some early confusion to come within 3:33 of pitching a shutout. Notre Dame did what they were supposed to do against Navy — which isn’t always the case.”

