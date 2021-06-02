Fightin Phils Replay: Somerset 6, Reading 1

Jun. 2—Tuesday's game

Somerset 6

Reading 1

Game recap: Two Somerset pitchers checked the Fightin Phils on four hits in winning the opening game of the six-game Double-A Northeast League series at TD Bank Ballpark.

The loss was the fourth straight and 10th in 11 games for the Fightins (4-21), who have the worst record in Double-A baseball and the second-worst record in all of affiliated baseball.

Reading has gone 2-18 since opening the season with two wins in its first five games.

The Patriots (17-7) are the Class AA affiliate of the New York Yankees. They moved from Trenton.

Reading starter Kyle Glogoski allowed five hits and five runs, all earned, over three innings in falling to 0-3. His ERA is 8.44 after five starts.

Glogoski surrendered four home runs, including a pair to catcher Donny Sands, who hit solo shots in the first and third innings. Diego Castillo and Dermis Garcia also hit solo shots.

JP Sears (4-0) earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing three hits over five innings. Janson Junk went the final four innings, striking out five, to earn his first save.

Phillers: Prior to the game the Phillies added former first-round pick Bryson Stott to the Reading roster from Class High-A Jersey Shore. ... Stott batted .288 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 22 games with the BlueClaws. ... Stott started at shortstop Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout... The Phillies also moved outfielder Hunter Hearn from Reading to Jersey Shore. ... Hearn batted .162 in 12 games with Reading, with nine strikeouts and zero RBIs. ... Daniel Brito had two hits for Reading.

On deck: Taylor Lehman takes the mound for the Fightins in Game 2 of the six-game series tonight at Somerset at 7:05.