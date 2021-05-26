Fightin Phils Replay: Richmond 6, Reading 3

May 26—Tuesday's game

Richmond 6

Reading 3

Game recap: The Fightin Phils got homers from Luke Miller and Colby Fitch but again fell behind in the early inning and lost to the visiting Flying Squirrels in a Double-A Northeast League game.

The Fightins have dropped five straight games and their 3-16 record is second-worst among all Double-A teams. Only Binghamton (2-16) has a worse record.

The Fightins are off to the worst 19-game start in club history and are quickly closing in on the worst May record in club history.

Colton Eastman allowed four hits and four run over the first three innings in falling to 0-3.

Miller's club-leading fifth homer, a solo shot, pulled Reading within 2-1 in the second. Miller also doubled and scored twice.

Fitch's second homer of the season, a two-run shot, cut Richmond's lead to 4-3 in the fifth.

Phillers: Before the game the Phillies added former big league outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to the Reading roster and sent left-hander Nick Lackney to Jersey Shore. ... Bonifacio played 30 games with the Detroit Tigers last season, batting .221. ... He appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday and struck out. ... The Fightins have scored nine runs over their last five games. ... They have had five or fewer hits in each game. ... They are batting .192, 11th in the 12-team league. ... Reading's team ERA is 7.42, worst in the Double-A Northeast League, and nearly 1 1/2 runs higher than the next-worst team.

On deck: Taylor Lehman gets the start for Reading as the Fightins and Squirrels meet Wednesday in the second game of the six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium at 7:05.

— Compiled by Mike Drago