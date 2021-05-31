Fightin Phils replay: Richmond 4, Reading 0

Brian Smith, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

May 31—Sunday's game

Richmond 4, Reading 0

Game recap: The Fightin Phils managed just two hits in losing their third straight to the Flying Squirrels at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Reading fell to 4-20, the worst record in Double-A baseball, a half-game behind division rival Binghamton.

The Fightins managed just a leadoff single by Daniel Brito in the first and a two-out double by Madison Stokes in the ninth.

Matt Frisbee (4-1) allowed just the one hit and struck out eight in seven innings for Richmond (15-9), which won 5-of-6 in the series. Jose Marte and Norwith Gudino each pitched an inning to complete the shutout.

Reading's Francisco Morales, ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Phillies organization by mlb.com, had his best outing of the season. The 21-year-old right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out six as his ERA dropped to 14.66.

Colton Eastman allowed one hit, walked two and struck out six in four shutout innings.

Richmond scored single runs in each of the first two innings and put it away with two runs in the eighth.

Reading committed four errors and allowed two unearned runs.

On deck: After a day off Monday, the Fightins open a six-game series Tuesday at Somerset, the Yankees' Double-A affiliate.

