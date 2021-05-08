Fightin Phils replay: Reading 8, Erie 4

May 8—Reading 8, Erie 4

Game recap: Reading jumped to an early lead against Erie on the way to its first victory of the season Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Fightin Phils (1-3), who had the potential tying run thrown out at the plate to end Thursday's loss to the SeaWolves (3-1), scored three in the first and led 5-1 after five innings.

Only one Reading position player in the starting lineup failed to get a hit as the Fightins finished with 11.

Arquimedes Gamboa led off the bottom of the first with a double and Dalton Guthrie reached on a bunt single. Daniel Brito followed with a single to make it 1-0. After Matt Vierling walked, Josh Stephen, just down from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0, and Brito scored on a throwing error by center fielder Riley Greene.

Stephen had an RBI single in the third to make it 4-1, and Luke Miller hit his second homer of the season in the fourth to make it 5-1.

Erie scored two in the sixth on Juan Centeno's homer to cut it to 5-3, but the Fightins answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Miller hit a sacrifice fly and Brito had a two-run single to give Reading an 8-3 lead.

Player of the game: Reading third baseman Daniel Brito finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Phillers: Outfielder Josh Stephen joined the Fightins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the team made a series of roster moves. Also, right-hander Kyle Glogoski was promoted to the IronPigs and righty Jhordany Mezquita joined Reading from high Single-A Jersey Shore. ... Mezquita started and allowed a run on four hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out four. ... Jakob Hernandez was credited with the win for Reading. He allowed one hit and walked one in pitching the final two innings. He struck out four. ... Matt Vierling was 2-for-3 and Dalton Guthrie 2-for-5 for Reading. ... Jacob Robson was 3-for-5 for Erie.

On deck: The Fightins and SeaWolves play the fifth game of their six-game series Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Former Reading pitcher Ricardo Pinto is scheduled to start for the SeaWolves.