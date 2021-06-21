Fightin Phils Replay: Reading 7, Harrisburg 3

Jun. 20—Sunday's game

Reading 7

Harrisburg 3

Game recap: James McArthur fired five shutout innings and was backed by four home runs as the Fightin Phils (15-27) finished off the Senators (14-27) in a Double-A Northeast League game at FNB Field.

The win was Reading's fourth in the six-game series, seventh in nine games and 10th in 13 games.

McArthur allowed just two hits and struck out seven in earning his first Double-A victory. He lowered his ERA to 5.60.

He was backed by homers from Bryson Stott, Luke Miller, McCarthy Tatum and Danny Brito.

Stott's third Double-A homer, a solo shot, gave Reading a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

Brito's first homer of the season made it 5-0 in the sixth.

Miller's eighth homer and Tatum's sixth, both in the seventh, made it 7-0.

Tatum had three hits and scored twice and Miller had two hits and three RBIs.

Phillers: Former first-round pick Bryson Stott is batting .295 with a .508 slugging percentage in 17 games with Reading. Overall, he has eight homers in 39 games, including five homers with Jersey Shore. ... Outfielder Jose Cedeno was added to the Reading roster from extended spring training. The 20-year-old from Venezuela is playing on a full-season team for the first time. He last played in the Gulf Coast League in 2019. ... The Fightins had 13 hits, matching their season high in Tuesday's series opener. ... The Fightins allowed just nine runs over the final four games of the series.

On deck: The Fightins are off Monday and begin a six-game series against Binghamton Tuesday at 7:05 at FirstEnergy Stadium.