Fightin Phils Replay: Reading 6, Erie 5

Jul. 5—Sunday's game

Reading 6

Erie 5

Game recap: Josh Hendrickson delivered another strong starting performance and the Fightin Phils (22-32) won their third straight to take the six-game Double-A Northeast League series from the Southwest Division-leading SeaWolves (32-22) at UPMC Park.

Logan Landon's bases-loaded walk in the ninth pushed home Danny Brito to snap a 5-5 tie.

The win was the fourth in the series for Reading, which has won three of its last four series, and split the other, after dropping the first five series to open the season. The Fightins are 18-10 since a 4-22 start.

The win comes on the heels of a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 win Saturday.

In the ninth, Brito led off with a single and Jorge Bonifacio and Madison Stokes walked to load the bases ahead of Landon.

Braden Zarbnisky pitched a scoreless ninth, with two strikeouts, to earn his fourth save. Austin Ross, who allowed the tying run in the eighth, earned the win.

Hendrickson, a 23-year-old left-hander, was making his fifth start with Reading since June 10; he earned the win in the last three, and left this one with a 5-2 lead after allowing four hits and two runs over five innings. He has a 2.88 ERA with the Fightins.

Bonifacio had a two-run double in a four-run fifth that gave the Fightins a 5-2 lead.

Phillers: The Fightins are 6-6 against the SeaWolves this season. ... Danny Brito went 2-for-4, scored three runs and lifted his batting average to .308. ... Madison Stokes also had three hits for the Fightins. ... The SeaWolves homered three times.

On deck: The Fightins are off Monday and return home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs.