Fightin Phils replay: Portland 9, Reading 3

Jul. 14—Tuesday's game

Portland 9

Reading 3

Game recap: The Fightin Phils had 11 hits, including six for extra bases, but went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in falling to the Sea Dogs in the first of a six-game Double-A Northeast League series at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Reading (26-35) has lost two straight after winning three in a row.

Portland (35-23) scored three in the first and four in the second against right-hander Julian Garcia (0-4).

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the first, his fifth homer of the season, to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Ronaldo Hernandez followed two batters later with an RBI double.

Daniel Brito led off the bottom of the first with a home run for Reading, his fifth.

Portland answered with a three-run home from Pedro Castellanos, his ninth, and a solo shot from Joey Meneses, his 10th, to go up 7-1.

Rodolfo Duran (2-for-4) cut it to 7-2 in the bottom of the second with his fourth homer of the season.

Each team scored single runs in the sixth, Reading on a sacrifice fly by McCarthy Tatum.

The Sea Dogs also scored a run in the ninth.

Garcia allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits in two innings. He walked one and struck out two as his ERA rose to 10.13 in six Double-A games.

Phillers: Madison Stokes went 3-for-5 and Arquimedes Gamboa 2-for-3 for Reading. ... Shortstop Bryson Stott returned after playing in the All-Star Futures Game Sunday and went 2-for-5 with a double. ... Left-hander NIck Lackney allowed two hits in three scoreless innings of relief. ... Right-handed reliever Billy Sullivan (1-0, one save, 2.13 ERA) was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. ... Infielder Grenny Cumana was added to the roster from the Florida Complex League. He spent most of the 2019 with Reading, hitting .319 in 49 games.

On deck: Reading and Portland play the second game of their series Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Victor Santos (1-0, 1.72) is scheduled to start for the Fightins.