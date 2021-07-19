Fightin Phils replay: Portland 15, Reading 4

Jul. 19—Sunday's game

Portland 15

Reading 4

Game recap: Portland set a franchise record with its 13th straight win in beating Reading 15-4 and sweeping the six-game Double-A Northeast League series Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Fightin Phils (26-40) have lost seven straight, one short of their season-long, eight-game streak in May.

Reading allowed season single-game highs in runs and hits (19).

The Sea Dogs (40-23) scored in each of the first five innings, including seven in the fifth, to go up 14-2.

Jeisson Rosario led off the game with a solo homer, his second of the season, to get Portland started.

Devlin Granberg had a two-run homer, his fifth, in the second to make it 4-0. The Sea Dogs scored two more in the third and another in the fourth to go up 7-0.

Reading cut it to 7-2 on Luke Miller's two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. It was his 10th homer of the season.

Hudson Potts hit a grand slam, his sixth homer of the season. to key Portland's seven-run fifth.

Pedro Castellanos hit his 10th homer of the year in the eighth for the Sea Dogs.

Granny Cumana hit his first homer of the season in the eighth for Reading.

Portland broke its mark for consecutive wins set in 1997.

Phillers: Right-hander Adam Leverett, who was promoted from High-A Jersey Shore for the second time this season on Saturday, started for the Fightin Phils and allowed four runs on five hits in two innings. ... James McArthur gave up three earned runs on five hits in 1.2 innings and Jonathan Hennigan allowed six earned runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning. ... Arquimedes Gamboa and Bryson Stott each went 2-for-5.

On deck: After a day off Monday, Reading opens a six-game series at New Hampshire Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.