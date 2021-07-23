Fightin Phils Replay: New Hampshire 7, Reading 6

Jul. 23—Thursday's game

New Hampshire 7

Reading 6

Game recap: Kevin Vicuna's one-out single in the ninth capped a four-run inning as the Fisher Cats came back to defeat the Fightin Phils in a Double-A Northeast League game at Delta Dental Ballpark.

The Fightins (28-41) had won the first two games of the six-game series.

The Fisher Cats (29-36), who trailed 6-3 entering the ninth, saw their first five batters reach base, three via walks. Jonathan Hennigan, who came on after Austin Ross had loaded the bases, gave up a walk and game-tying single to the first two batters he faced.

After a strikeout, Hennigan walked Samad Taylor intentionally to load the bases and set up a double play before allowing the game-winning single to Vicuna.

Hennigan was charged with a blown save and a loss, and fell to 0-3.