Fightin' Maiden Basketball: Tia Fuller receives first NCAA Division I offer

Jun. 5—Tia Fuller, who will be a junior at Jacksonville High School when classes get under way in August, has received her first NCAA Division I offer.

The Fightin' Maiden basketball standout revealed earlier this week that she has been offered by Northern Colorado University, located in Greely, Colorado, which is about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

Northern Colorado is coached by Kristen Mattio and competes in the Big Sky Conference, which also includes schools located in California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Fuller collected two prestigious awards since the close of the 2023-24 campaign. She was named by the Texas Basketball Coaches Association as a member of the Class 4A All-Region 3 team and was previously named as the District 18-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Fuller is coached by Sharae Schmitt at Jacksonville.