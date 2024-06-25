Fightin’ Indian Basketball Camp set to open July 16

Fightin’ Indian Basketball Camp is scheduled to take place July 16-18 at the John Alexander Gymnasium.

Camp will be split into two sessions this year, with incoming K-4th graders scheduled from 8-10:30 a.m. each day and those in grades 5-9 (incoming) slated for the 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. session.

Pre-registration fee is $40 per camper, with the walk-up registration costing $45.

This will be the first Fightin’ Indian Basketball Camp that will be under the direction of new Jacksonville High School head boy’s varsity basketball coach Cody Schmitt.

For questions, or to receive more information, contact coach Schmitt at cody.schmitt@jisd.org.